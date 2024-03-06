Hypoport SE reported a market-related decline in revenue and EBIT for the fiscal year 2023.

Revenue for FY 2023 was down 21% to €360 million, and EBIT was approximately down 45% to €13 million.

The main reason for the significant decline was a slump in the private mortgage market.

Despite the decline, Hypoport expects to generate a consolidated net income of around €20 million in 2023, thanks to positive deferred one-off tax items.

For 2024, Hypoport anticipates a double-digit percentage increase in consolidated revenue to at least €400 million and EBIT of between €10 million and €20 million.

The financial figures still need to be certified by the auditor and approved by the Supervisory Board, with detailed preliminary results for the 2023 financial year to be published on 11 March 2024.

The next important date, Preliminary result for the fiscal year 2023 including teleconference., at HYPOPORT is on 11.03.2024.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 183,80EUR and was down -1,13 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 189,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,94 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.812,77PKT (+0,90 %).





