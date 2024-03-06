    checkAd

    Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Epitomee® (TASE: EPIT) announced today that
    on February 27, 2024, it has submitted its Weight Loss Capsule for FDA clearance
    in the USA, reaching a significant milestone in the company's journey.

    The Epitomee® capsule offers an innovative, orally administered, drug free, and
    clinically proven as effective and safe solution, for adults, who are looking to
    lose weight. The proposed indication covers the broadest Body Mass Index (BMI)
    range of 25 to 40 kg/m2, even without comorbidities, when used in conjunction
    with diet and exercise.

    This submission is via the 510k regulatory pathway for medical devices. Notably,
    the Epitomee® capsule has already received approval in the European Union and
    bears a CE mark. Upon FDA approval, the capsule will become available by
    prescription from healthcare professionals.

    "The Epitomee® capsule represents a significant enhancement to the arsenal for
    weight management" said Prof. Donna Ryan, former president of the World Obesity
    Federation. "It is an effective and safe treatment for overweight & obesity,
    promoting weight loss and improvement in Quality of Life. It offers a promise in
    prevention of progression of diabetes in persons with pre-diabetes and is
    associated also with improvements in blood pressure, lipids and waist
    circumferences. Given its outstanding safety record, the favourable
    risk-to-benefit ratio underscores its importance as a viable option for broad
    application".

    "We are excited to announce the filing of our Weight Loss Capsule data for FDA,"
    said Dr. Dan Hashimshony, CEO of Epitomee Medical. "This is another step towards
    commercialization in the US. We are eager to introduce this groundbreaking
    innovation to healthcare professionals and consumers in the near future and to
    expand our market reach through additional global commercial partnerships."

    This announcement follows the company's announcement (January 16, 2024), on
    successful completion of the RESET pivotal clinical trial -randomized, placebo
    controlled, double blind trial, that investigated the safety and efficacy of
    Epitomee® capsule versus sham capsule control, alongside lifestyle
    interventions, for reducing body weight, in overweight or obese adults without
    comorbidities.

    About Epitomee®:

    Epitomee® is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to advancing
    innovative therapies. With focus on safety, efficacy, and improving quality of
    life, Epitomee® strives to be at the forefront of transformative healthcare
    solutions.

    Epitomee® is a public company (TASE: EPIT)

    The Epitomee® capsule is not yet available for sale.

    For inquiries and partnership opportunities contact:

    Safi Landskroner VP BD & Marketing

    mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948827/3769625/Epitomee_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epitomee-annou
    nces-the-filing-of-a-novel-weight-loss-capsule-for-fda-clearance-302081243.html

    Contact:

    +972-54-475-8914

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173166/5729503
    OTS: Epitomee Medical


