Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Epitomee® (TASE: EPIT) announced today that

on February 27, 2024, it has submitted its Weight Loss Capsule for FDA clearance

in the USA, reaching a significant milestone in the company's journey.



The Epitomee® capsule offers an innovative, orally administered, drug free, and

clinically proven as effective and safe solution, for adults, who are looking to

lose weight. The proposed indication covers the broadest Body Mass Index (BMI)

range of 25 to 40 kg/m2, even without comorbidities, when used in conjunction

with diet and exercise.





This submission is via the 510k regulatory pathway for medical devices. Notably,the Epitomee® capsule has already received approval in the European Union andbears a CE mark. Upon FDA approval, the capsule will become available byprescription from healthcare professionals."The Epitomee® capsule represents a significant enhancement to the arsenal forweight management" said Prof. Donna Ryan, former president of the World ObesityFederation. "It is an effective and safe treatment for overweight & obesity,promoting weight loss and improvement in Quality of Life. It offers a promise inprevention of progression of diabetes in persons with pre-diabetes and isassociated also with improvements in blood pressure, lipids and waistcircumferences. Given its outstanding safety record, the favourablerisk-to-benefit ratio underscores its importance as a viable option for broadapplication"."We are excited to announce the filing of our Weight Loss Capsule data for FDA,"said Dr. Dan Hashimshony, CEO of Epitomee Medical. "This is another step towardscommercialization in the US. We are eager to introduce this groundbreakinginnovation to healthcare professionals and consumers in the near future and toexpand our market reach through additional global commercial partnerships."This announcement follows the company's announcement (January 16, 2024), onsuccessful completion of the RESET pivotal clinical trial -randomized, placebocontrolled, double blind trial, that investigated the safety and efficacy ofEpitomee® capsule versus sham capsule control, alongside lifestyleinterventions, for reducing body weight, in overweight or obese adults withoutcomorbidities.About Epitomee®:Epitomee® is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to advancinginnovative therapies. With focus on safety, efficacy, and improving quality oflife, Epitomee® strives to be at the forefront of transformative healthcaresolutions.Epitomee® is a public company (TASE: EPIT)The Epitomee® capsule is not yet available for sale.For inquiries and partnership opportunities contact:Safi Landskroner VP BD & Marketingmailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948827/3769625/Epitomee_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epitomee-announces-the-filing-of-a-novel-weight-loss-capsule-for-fda-clearance-302081243.htmlContact:+972-54-475-8914Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173166/5729503OTS: Epitomee Medical