Epitomee® announces the filing of a novel Weight Loss Capsule for FDA clearance
Autor folgen
Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Epitomee® (TASE: EPIT) announced today that
on February 27, 2024, it has submitted its Weight Loss Capsule for FDA clearance
in the USA, reaching a significant milestone in the company's journey.
The Epitomee® capsule offers an innovative, orally administered, drug free, and
clinically proven as effective and safe solution, for adults, who are looking to
lose weight. The proposed indication covers the broadest Body Mass Index (BMI)
range of 25 to 40 kg/m2, even without comorbidities, when used in conjunction
with diet and exercise.
on February 27, 2024, it has submitted its Weight Loss Capsule for FDA clearance
in the USA, reaching a significant milestone in the company's journey.
The Epitomee® capsule offers an innovative, orally administered, drug free, and
clinically proven as effective and safe solution, for adults, who are looking to
lose weight. The proposed indication covers the broadest Body Mass Index (BMI)
range of 25 to 40 kg/m2, even without comorbidities, when used in conjunction
with diet and exercise.
This submission is via the 510k regulatory pathway for medical devices. Notably,
the Epitomee® capsule has already received approval in the European Union and
bears a CE mark. Upon FDA approval, the capsule will become available by
prescription from healthcare professionals.
"The Epitomee® capsule represents a significant enhancement to the arsenal for
weight management" said Prof. Donna Ryan, former president of the World Obesity
Federation. "It is an effective and safe treatment for overweight & obesity,
promoting weight loss and improvement in Quality of Life. It offers a promise in
prevention of progression of diabetes in persons with pre-diabetes and is
associated also with improvements in blood pressure, lipids and waist
circumferences. Given its outstanding safety record, the favourable
risk-to-benefit ratio underscores its importance as a viable option for broad
application".
"We are excited to announce the filing of our Weight Loss Capsule data for FDA,"
said Dr. Dan Hashimshony, CEO of Epitomee Medical. "This is another step towards
commercialization in the US. We are eager to introduce this groundbreaking
innovation to healthcare professionals and consumers in the near future and to
expand our market reach through additional global commercial partnerships."
This announcement follows the company's announcement (January 16, 2024), on
successful completion of the RESET pivotal clinical trial -randomized, placebo
controlled, double blind trial, that investigated the safety and efficacy of
Epitomee® capsule versus sham capsule control, alongside lifestyle
interventions, for reducing body weight, in overweight or obese adults without
comorbidities.
About Epitomee®:
Epitomee® is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to advancing
innovative therapies. With focus on safety, efficacy, and improving quality of
life, Epitomee® strives to be at the forefront of transformative healthcare
solutions.
Epitomee® is a public company (TASE: EPIT)
The Epitomee® capsule is not yet available for sale.
For inquiries and partnership opportunities contact:
Safi Landskroner VP BD & Marketing
mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948827/3769625/Epitomee_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epitomee-annou
nces-the-filing-of-a-novel-weight-loss-capsule-for-fda-clearance-302081243.html
Contact:
+972-54-475-8914
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173166/5729503
OTS: Epitomee Medical
the Epitomee® capsule has already received approval in the European Union and
bears a CE mark. Upon FDA approval, the capsule will become available by
prescription from healthcare professionals.
"The Epitomee® capsule represents a significant enhancement to the arsenal for
weight management" said Prof. Donna Ryan, former president of the World Obesity
Federation. "It is an effective and safe treatment for overweight & obesity,
promoting weight loss and improvement in Quality of Life. It offers a promise in
prevention of progression of diabetes in persons with pre-diabetes and is
associated also with improvements in blood pressure, lipids and waist
circumferences. Given its outstanding safety record, the favourable
risk-to-benefit ratio underscores its importance as a viable option for broad
application".
"We are excited to announce the filing of our Weight Loss Capsule data for FDA,"
said Dr. Dan Hashimshony, CEO of Epitomee Medical. "This is another step towards
commercialization in the US. We are eager to introduce this groundbreaking
innovation to healthcare professionals and consumers in the near future and to
expand our market reach through additional global commercial partnerships."
This announcement follows the company's announcement (January 16, 2024), on
successful completion of the RESET pivotal clinical trial -randomized, placebo
controlled, double blind trial, that investigated the safety and efficacy of
Epitomee® capsule versus sham capsule control, alongside lifestyle
interventions, for reducing body weight, in overweight or obese adults without
comorbidities.
About Epitomee®:
Epitomee® is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to advancing
innovative therapies. With focus on safety, efficacy, and improving quality of
life, Epitomee® strives to be at the forefront of transformative healthcare
solutions.
Epitomee® is a public company (TASE: EPIT)
The Epitomee® capsule is not yet available for sale.
For inquiries and partnership opportunities contact:
Safi Landskroner VP BD & Marketing
mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com mailto:safi@epitomeemedical.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948827/3769625/Epitomee_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epitomee-annou
nces-the-filing-of-a-novel-weight-loss-capsule-for-fda-clearance-302081243.html
Contact:
+972-54-475-8914
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173166/5729503
OTS: Epitomee Medical
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen