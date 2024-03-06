Palfinger AG had a record year in 2023, with consolidated revenue of EUR 2.45 billion.

The company's EBIT increased by 39.8 percent to EUR 210.2 million.

The consolidated net result rose from EUR 71.4 million to EUR 107.7 million.

A dividend of EUR 1.05 per share is proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

Despite a challenging economic environment, Palfinger expects stable revenue and good profitability for the first half of 2024.

The company maintains its financial targets for 2027, aiming for a revenue of EUR 3.0 billion with an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed of 12 percent.

