Palfinger AG Shatters Records in 2023: Skyrocketing Revenue, EBIT & Net Result
In a triumphant year of 2023, Palfinger AG soared to new heights, boasting a consolidated revenue of EUR 2.45 billion, a significant increase in EBIT, and a substantial rise in the consolidated net result.
- Palfinger AG had a record year in 2023, with consolidated revenue of EUR 2.45 billion.
- The company's EBIT increased by 39.8 percent to EUR 210.2 million.
- The consolidated net result rose from EUR 71.4 million to EUR 107.7 million.
- A dividend of EUR 1.05 per share is proposed to the Annual General Meeting.
- Despite a challenging economic environment, Palfinger expects stable revenue and good profitability for the first half of 2024.
- The company maintains its financial targets for 2027, aiming for a revenue of EUR 3.0 billion with an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed of 12 percent.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 06.03.2024.
The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 24,100EUR and was up +0,73 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000758305WKN:919964
