     VECTOR takes majority stake in EYYES / VECTOR Informatik GmbH expands global presence with majority ownership of Austrian AI expert EYYES GmbH (FOTO)

    Gedersdorf, Austria (ots) - Stuttgart-based software specialist, VECTOR
    Informatik GmbH, is set to acquire a majority stake in EYYES GmbH, an Austrian
    AI and camera sensor expert, marking VECTOR's entry into advanced driver
    assistance systems for rail and commercial vehicles. This strategic partnership
    anticipates substantial technological synergies and positions EYYES as an
    independent player in the evolving landscape of AI-driven traffic safety
    solutions.

    VECTOR CEO Thomas Riegraf sees this acquisition as a pivotal move into
    innovation, emphasizing significant synergies within the technological
    environment. EYYES founder and CEO Dipl. Ing. Johannes Traxler recognizes the
    strategic significance of VECTOR's majority ownership, ensuring their role as a
    forward-looking partner for major projects with OEMs and Tier-1s.

    With over 35 years of expertise, VECTOR specializes in electronics and software
    development for embedded systems across 33 global locations. The collaboration
    with EYYES aligns seamlessly with VECTOR's commitment to comprehensive testing
    at various levels of distributed embedded systems.

    EYYES, with 28 experts in Austria and Germany, leads in AI-driven driver
    assistance and traffic perception using camera sensors. Their patented warning
    systems find applications in rail transport, automotive sectors, and general
    traffic scenarios. Specializing in customized solutions for rail and commercial
    vehicles, EYYES' intelligent sensors contribute to improved traffic light
    control through automatic recognition of wheelchair users.

    The partnership underscores a joint commitment to advancing technology in
    transportation, making roads and railways safer through innovative solutions.

    PRESS CONTACT:

    EYYES GmbH, Im Wirtschaftspark 4, 3494 Gedersdorf, Austria
    Dr. Wolfgang Domann
    Tel. +4366488110000
    mailto:wolfgang.domann@eyyes.com
    http://www.eyyes.com

    Vector Informatik GmbH, Ingersheimer Straße 24, 70499 Stuttgart, Germany
    Heike Schmidt
    Tel. +49711806705356
    mailto:heike.schmidt@vector.com
    http://www.vector.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148381/5729580
    OTS: EYYES GmbH


