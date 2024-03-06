VECTOR takes majority stake in EYYES / VECTOR Informatik GmbH expands global presence with majority ownership of Austrian AI expert EYYES GmbH (FOTO)
Gedersdorf, Austria (ots) - Stuttgart-based software specialist, VECTOR
Informatik GmbH, is set to acquire a majority stake in EYYES GmbH, an Austrian
AI and camera sensor expert, marking VECTOR's entry into advanced driver
assistance systems for rail and commercial vehicles. This strategic partnership
anticipates substantial technological synergies and positions EYYES as an
independent player in the evolving landscape of AI-driven traffic safety
solutions.
VECTOR CEO Thomas Riegraf sees this acquisition as a pivotal move into
innovation, emphasizing significant synergies within the technological
environment. EYYES founder and CEO Dipl. Ing. Johannes Traxler recognizes the
strategic significance of VECTOR's majority ownership, ensuring their role as a
forward-looking partner for major projects with OEMs and Tier-1s.
With over 35 years of expertise, VECTOR specializes in electronics and software
development for embedded systems across 33 global locations. The collaboration
with EYYES aligns seamlessly with VECTOR's commitment to comprehensive testing
at various levels of distributed embedded systems.
EYYES, with 28 experts in Austria and Germany, leads in AI-driven driver
assistance and traffic perception using camera sensors. Their patented warning
systems find applications in rail transport, automotive sectors, and general
traffic scenarios. Specializing in customized solutions for rail and commercial
vehicles, EYYES' intelligent sensors contribute to improved traffic light
control through automatic recognition of wheelchair users.
The partnership underscores a joint commitment to advancing technology in
transportation, making roads and railways safer through innovative solutions.
PRESS CONTACT:
EYYES GmbH, Im Wirtschaftspark 4, 3494 Gedersdorf, Austria
Dr. Wolfgang Domann
Tel. +4366488110000
mailto:wolfgang.domann@eyyes.com
http://www.eyyes.com
Vector Informatik GmbH, Ingersheimer Straße 24, 70499 Stuttgart, Germany
Heike Schmidt
Tel. +49711806705356
mailto:heike.schmidt@vector.com
http://www.vector.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148381/5729580
OTS: EYYES GmbH
