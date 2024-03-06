Gedersdorf, Austria (ots) - Stuttgart-based software specialist, VECTOR

Informatik GmbH, is set to acquire a majority stake in EYYES GmbH, an Austrian

AI and camera sensor expert, marking VECTOR's entry into advanced driver

assistance systems for rail and commercial vehicles. This strategic partnership

anticipates substantial technological synergies and positions EYYES as an

independent player in the evolving landscape of AI-driven traffic safety

solutions.



VECTOR CEO Thomas Riegraf sees this acquisition as a pivotal move into

innovation, emphasizing significant synergies within the technological

environment. EYYES founder and CEO Dipl. Ing. Johannes Traxler recognizes the

strategic significance of VECTOR's majority ownership, ensuring their role as a

forward-looking partner for major projects with OEMs and Tier-1s.







development for embedded systems across 33 global locations. The collaboration

with EYYES aligns seamlessly with VECTOR's commitment to comprehensive testing

at various levels of distributed embedded systems.



EYYES, with 28 experts in Austria and Germany, leads in AI-driven driver

assistance and traffic perception using camera sensors. Their patented warning

systems find applications in rail transport, automotive sectors, and general

traffic scenarios. Specializing in customized solutions for rail and commercial

vehicles, EYYES' intelligent sensors contribute to improved traffic light

control through automatic recognition of wheelchair users.



The partnership underscores a joint commitment to advancing technology in

transportation, making roads and railways safer through innovative solutions.



PRESS CONTACT:



EYYES GmbH, Im Wirtschaftspark 4, 3494 Gedersdorf, Austria

Dr. Wolfgang Domann

Tel. +4366488110000

mailto:wolfgang.domann@eyyes.com

http://www.eyyes.com



Vector Informatik GmbH, Ingersheimer Straße 24, 70499 Stuttgart, Germany

Heike Schmidt

Tel. +49711806705356

mailto:heike.schmidt@vector.com

http://www.vector.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148381/5729580

OTS: EYYES GmbH



With over 35 years of expertise, VECTOR specializes in electronics and softwaredevelopment for embedded systems across 33 global locations. The collaborationwith EYYES aligns seamlessly with VECTOR's commitment to comprehensive testingat various levels of distributed embedded systems.EYYES, with 28 experts in Austria and Germany, leads in AI-driven driverassistance and traffic perception using camera sensors. Their patented warningsystems find applications in rail transport, automotive sectors, and generaltraffic scenarios. Specializing in customized solutions for rail and commercialvehicles, EYYES' intelligent sensors contribute to improved traffic lightcontrol through automatic recognition of wheelchair users.The partnership underscores a joint commitment to advancing technology intransportation, making roads and railways safer through innovative solutions.PRESS CONTACT:EYYES GmbH, Im Wirtschaftspark 4, 3494 Gedersdorf, AustriaDr. Wolfgang DomannTel. +4366488110000mailto:wolfgang.domann@eyyes.comhttp://www.eyyes.comVector Informatik GmbH, Ingersheimer Straße 24, 70499 Stuttgart, GermanyHeike SchmidtTel. +49711806705356mailto:heike.schmidt@vector.comhttp://www.vector.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148381/5729580OTS: EYYES GmbH