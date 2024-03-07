    checkAd

     125  0 Kommentare SFS Thrives in 2023 Financial Year, Stays Strong on Success Path

    Despite facing economic headwinds in 2023, SFS Group Schweiz AG demonstrated resilience, meeting its financial goals, making significant strides in sustainability, and investing wisely in growth projects.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • SFS Group Schweiz AG reported stable development in the financial year 2023 despite a challenging economic environment.
    • The company met its defined financial targets, with third-party sales reaching CHF 3,090.8 million.
    • SFS Group achieved an EBIT margin of 11.7%.
    • The company's high level of investment in growth projects is proving to be focused and worthwhile.
    • SFS Group made significant progress in the area of sustainability, meeting its targets for education and training, and reducing CO2 emissions.
    • The announcement was released on 07-March-2024 as an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at SFS Group is on 07.03.2024.


    Lesen Sie auch

    SFS Group

    -2,10 %
    +0,70 %
    -1,11 %
    +10,53 %
    -0,26 %
    +10,10 %
    +62,39 %
    +109,70 %
    ISIN:CH0239229302WKN:A112DM






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SFS Thrives in 2023 Financial Year, Stays Strong on Success Path Despite facing economic headwinds in 2023, SFS Group Schweiz AG demonstrated resilience, meeting its financial goals, making significant strides in sustainability, and investing wisely in growth projects.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer