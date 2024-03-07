SFS Thrives in 2023 Financial Year, Stays Strong on Success Path
Despite facing economic headwinds in 2023, SFS Group Schweiz AG demonstrated resilience, meeting its financial goals, making significant strides in sustainability, and investing wisely in growth projects.
- SFS Group Schweiz AG reported stable development in the financial year 2023 despite a challenging economic environment.
- The company met its defined financial targets, with third-party sales reaching CHF 3,090.8 million.
- SFS Group achieved an EBIT margin of 11.7%.
- The company's high level of investment in growth projects is proving to be focused and worthwhile.
- SFS Group made significant progress in the area of sustainability, meeting its targets for education and training, and reducing CO2 emissions.
- The announcement was released on 07-March-2024 as an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SFS Group is on 07.03.2024.
