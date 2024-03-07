NFON AG exceeded its profitability targets for 2023 and continues its profitable growth trajectory in 2024.

The company's recurring revenue increased by 4.8% to EUR 77.1 million, making up 93.7% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by more than EUR 9 million to EUR 8.4 million.

For the first time since its stock exchange listing, NFON reported positive free cash flow of EUR 1.0 million.

The forecast for 2024 anticipates growth in recurring revenue combined with an improvement in profitability at a faster rate despite ongoing transformation.

The transformation year 2024 is expected to form the basis for accelerated growth along with sustained high profitability from 2025 onwards.

The next important date, Preliminary Group Financial Result 2023, at NFON is on 07.03.2024.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 5,9700EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.





