GEA Group Reports Rising Earnings in 2023, Proposes Dividend Increase
In a year marked by financial growth, GEA Group's fiscal 2023 performance exceeded expectations, with a notable rise in earnings and a proposed dividend increase.
- GEA Group's earnings rose in fiscal year 2023, with a proposed dividend increase to EUR 1.00 per share, up from EUR 0.95 in 2022.
- The company reported an organic order intake growth of 0.8 percent, but a reported order intake decrease of 3.7 percent to EUR 5,469 million.
- Organic revenue increased by 8.4 percent, with reported revenue rising 4.0 percent to EUR 5,373 million.
- EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased by EUR 62 million to EUR 774 million, with the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses increasing by 0.6 percentage points to 14.4 percent.
- The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) increased to 32.7 percent, and net working capital as a percentage of revenue was 6.4 percent, better than the target range of 8 to 10 percent.
- GEA Group expects organic revenue growth between 2 and 4 percent, an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses between 14.5 and 14.8 percent, and a ROCE between 29.0 and 34.0 percent for fiscal year 2024.
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at GEA Group is on 07.03.2024.
The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 38,40EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,39EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.164,80PKT (+0,77 %).
