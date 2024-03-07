Continental Boosts 2023 Profits, Aims for More Growth This Year
In a triumphant financial year, Continental AG reported robust growth in 2023, with consolidated sales reaching €41.4 billion, marking a 5.1% increase from the previous year.
- Continental AG achieved consolidated sales of €41.4 billion in 2023, a 5.1% increase from 2022.
- The company's adjusted EBIT was €2.5 billion in 2023, a 31.6% increase from 2022.
- Net income for 2023 was €1.2 billion, a significant increase from €67 million in 2022.
- Adjusted free cash flow for 2023 was €1.3 billion, a 547% increase from 2022.
- The company's CEO, Nikolai Setzer, stated that the company achieved its goals for 2023 and made improvements towards achieving its mid-term targets.
- For fiscal 2024, Continental AG expects consolidated sales of around €41.0 billion to €44.0 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.0 to 7.0 percent.
The price of Continental at the time of the news was 73,87EUR and was up +1,34 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 72,68EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,61 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 17.700,00PKT (-0,13 %).
