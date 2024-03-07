Continental AG achieved consolidated sales of €41.4 billion in 2023, a 5.1% increase from 2022.

The company's adjusted EBIT was €2.5 billion in 2023, a 31.6% increase from 2022.

Net income for 2023 was €1.2 billion, a significant increase from €67 million in 2022.

Adjusted free cash flow for 2023 was €1.3 billion, a 547% increase from 2022.

The company's CEO, Nikolai Setzer, stated that the company achieved its goals for 2023 and made improvements towards achieving its mid-term targets.

For fiscal 2024, Continental AG expects consolidated sales of around €41.0 billion to €44.0 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.0 to 7.0 percent.

