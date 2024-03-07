Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA significantly increased its net sales and profit in fiscal year 2023, with net sales increasing by around 13 percent compared to the prior year.

Both divisions and all regions contributed to the net sales growth.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at around EUR 166 million.

The company plans to pay a significantly higher dividend for 2023: EUR 1.74 per common share (2022: EUR 0.13) and EUR 1.80 per preferred share (2022: EUR 0.19).

The company plans to further increase its profitability in the medium term.

For 2024, Dräger expects an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 5.5 percent.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 47,03EUR and was up +1,24 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.867,59PKT (+1,30 %).





