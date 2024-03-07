GFT Technologies SE reported a 10% revenue growth in the financial year 2023, with adjusted EBIT rising by 9% to around EUR 73 million.

The company's AI solutions have seen increased demand following the launch of the GFT AI.DA Marketplace.

GFT's dividend increased from EUR 0.45 to EUR 0.50.

The acquisition of Sophos Solutions was successfully completed.

For 2024, GFT expects to continue its growth with a projected revenue of approximately EUR 920 million and an adjusted EBIT of approximately EUR 85 million.

The company saw above-average growth in Europe with a 23% increase in revenue, and its largest market, Brazil, completed its turnaround in the second half of the year.

The next important date, Webcast Preliminary Figures 2023, at GFT Technologies is on 07.03.2024.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 32,66EUR and was down -1,06 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.867,59PKT (+1,30 %).





