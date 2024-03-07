Krombach (ots) - Germany's family owned and operated Krombacher Brewery, helps

to introduce one of Bavaria's most exciting craft breweries to a wider audience

by launching the Starnberger brand internationally as of March 2024.



Delivering a refreshingly modern interpretation of Bavarian beers and their

culture, the brands' core product is Starnberger Hell, an authentic Bavarian

lager-style specialty. In addition to the traditionally large beer markets of

France, Italy and the UK, Starnberger will also see South-East Europe as a

starting point for its journey throughout the world.





The launch date for Starnberger Hell is perfectly chosen: Just in time for2024's busy summer including the European Football Championships in Germany andwell in advance of this autumn's Bavarian Oktoberfest fest activities,Starnberger will enthuse European beer fans.Oliver Braun, Managing Director of Krombacher International says:"With growing interest in regional German beer styles, we are delighted to offera 100% authentic taste of Bavaria from one of the region's hottest breweries toEuropean consumers. The addition of Starnberger Hell alongside our popular andsuccessful Krombacher beer portfolio ensures we have one of the most diverse andappealing German beer ranges in international markets."Starnberger Hell - The authentic Bavarian classicBrewed according to the German Purity Law with only the finest Bavarianingredients, Starnberger Hell (4.8% abv) is an easy-drinking, fine-flavoured andrefreshing Bavarian lager. At the first sip, it is delicately tart, laterrevealing wheat notes balancing in harmony with the citrus notes of the hops andthe malty aromas of lime honey. Full-bodied with a round taste and a goldenshine, Starnberger Hell personifies everything that is good about the bestBavarian beers.About Starnberger Brewery - good things from BavariaLocated on and taking its name from the famously idyllic Lake Starnberg inBavaria, the Starnberger Brewery has helped to create new excitement inGermany's traditional brewing scene since launching its first beers in 2016.The Starnberger brewery prides itself on a craft approach to brewing andmaturation, where creativity and tradition meet. Only the finest natural,locally sourced ingredients are accepted. This includes pure water from deepwells in the lush surroundings of Lake Starnberg, hops from the Hallertau regionand malt from two Bavarian malthouses.Initially based in Berg, a small village 35km south-west of Bavaria's capitalMunich, the brewery saw stunning growth and in just five years it had outgrownthe space. At the time of its relocation to Feldafing, on the other side of LakeStarnberg in 2020, the brewery began a partnership with the Krombacher Breweryto increase distribution and impact across Germany and in international markets.Contact:Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KGPeter Lemm, Company SpokespersonMail: mailto:press@krombacher.comPhone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/5729989OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.