Starnberger expands internationally
Bavarian Craft Beer Brand Partners with Krombacher for European Launch (FOTO)
Autor folgen
Krombach (ots) - Germany's family owned and operated Krombacher Brewery, helps
to introduce one of Bavaria's most exciting craft breweries to a wider audience
by launching the Starnberger brand internationally as of March 2024.
Delivering a refreshingly modern interpretation of Bavarian beers and their
culture, the brands' core product is Starnberger Hell, an authentic Bavarian
lager-style specialty. In addition to the traditionally large beer markets of
France, Italy and the UK, Starnberger will also see South-East Europe as a
starting point for its journey throughout the world.
to introduce one of Bavaria's most exciting craft breweries to a wider audience
by launching the Starnberger brand internationally as of March 2024.
Delivering a refreshingly modern interpretation of Bavarian beers and their
culture, the brands' core product is Starnberger Hell, an authentic Bavarian
lager-style specialty. In addition to the traditionally large beer markets of
France, Italy and the UK, Starnberger will also see South-East Europe as a
starting point for its journey throughout the world.
The launch date for Starnberger Hell is perfectly chosen: Just in time for
2024's busy summer including the European Football Championships in Germany and
well in advance of this autumn's Bavarian Oktoberfest fest activities,
Starnberger will enthuse European beer fans.
Oliver Braun, Managing Director of Krombacher International says:
"With growing interest in regional German beer styles, we are delighted to offer
a 100% authentic taste of Bavaria from one of the region's hottest breweries to
European consumers. The addition of Starnberger Hell alongside our popular and
successful Krombacher beer portfolio ensures we have one of the most diverse and
appealing German beer ranges in international markets."
Starnberger Hell - The authentic Bavarian classic
Brewed according to the German Purity Law with only the finest Bavarian
ingredients, Starnberger Hell (4.8% abv) is an easy-drinking, fine-flavoured and
refreshing Bavarian lager. At the first sip, it is delicately tart, later
revealing wheat notes balancing in harmony with the citrus notes of the hops and
the malty aromas of lime honey. Full-bodied with a round taste and a golden
shine, Starnberger Hell personifies everything that is good about the best
Bavarian beers.
About Starnberger Brewery - good things from Bavaria
Located on and taking its name from the famously idyllic Lake Starnberg in
Bavaria, the Starnberger Brewery has helped to create new excitement in
Germany's traditional brewing scene since launching its first beers in 2016.
The Starnberger brewery prides itself on a craft approach to brewing and
maturation, where creativity and tradition meet. Only the finest natural,
locally sourced ingredients are accepted. This includes pure water from deep
wells in the lush surroundings of Lake Starnberg, hops from the Hallertau region
and malt from two Bavarian malthouses.
Initially based in Berg, a small village 35km south-west of Bavaria's capital
Munich, the brewery saw stunning growth and in just five years it had outgrown
the space. At the time of its relocation to Feldafing, on the other side of Lake
Starnberg in 2020, the brewery began a partnership with the Krombacher Brewery
to increase distribution and impact across Germany and in international markets.
Contact:
Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG
Peter Lemm, Company Spokesperson
Mail: mailto:press@krombacher.com
Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/5729989
OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.
2024's busy summer including the European Football Championships in Germany and
well in advance of this autumn's Bavarian Oktoberfest fest activities,
Starnberger will enthuse European beer fans.
Oliver Braun, Managing Director of Krombacher International says:
"With growing interest in regional German beer styles, we are delighted to offer
a 100% authentic taste of Bavaria from one of the region's hottest breweries to
European consumers. The addition of Starnberger Hell alongside our popular and
successful Krombacher beer portfolio ensures we have one of the most diverse and
appealing German beer ranges in international markets."
Starnberger Hell - The authentic Bavarian classic
Brewed according to the German Purity Law with only the finest Bavarian
ingredients, Starnberger Hell (4.8% abv) is an easy-drinking, fine-flavoured and
refreshing Bavarian lager. At the first sip, it is delicately tart, later
revealing wheat notes balancing in harmony with the citrus notes of the hops and
the malty aromas of lime honey. Full-bodied with a round taste and a golden
shine, Starnberger Hell personifies everything that is good about the best
Bavarian beers.
About Starnberger Brewery - good things from Bavaria
Located on and taking its name from the famously idyllic Lake Starnberg in
Bavaria, the Starnberger Brewery has helped to create new excitement in
Germany's traditional brewing scene since launching its first beers in 2016.
The Starnberger brewery prides itself on a craft approach to brewing and
maturation, where creativity and tradition meet. Only the finest natural,
locally sourced ingredients are accepted. This includes pure water from deep
wells in the lush surroundings of Lake Starnberg, hops from the Hallertau region
and malt from two Bavarian malthouses.
Initially based in Berg, a small village 35km south-west of Bavaria's capital
Munich, the brewery saw stunning growth and in just five years it had outgrown
the space. At the time of its relocation to Feldafing, on the other side of Lake
Starnberg in 2020, the brewery began a partnership with the Krombacher Brewery
to increase distribution and impact across Germany and in international markets.
Contact:
Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG
Peter Lemm, Company Spokesperson
Mail: mailto:press@krombacher.com
Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/5729989
OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen