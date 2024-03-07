    checkAd

    Krombach (ots) - Germany's family owned and operated Krombacher Brewery, helps
    to introduce one of Bavaria's most exciting craft breweries to a wider audience
    by launching the Starnberger brand internationally as of March 2024.

    Delivering a refreshingly modern interpretation of Bavarian beers and their
    culture, the brands' core product is Starnberger Hell, an authentic Bavarian
    lager-style specialty. In addition to the traditionally large beer markets of
    France, Italy and the UK, Starnberger will also see South-East Europe as a
    starting point for its journey throughout the world.

    The launch date for Starnberger Hell is perfectly chosen: Just in time for
    2024's busy summer including the European Football Championships in Germany and
    well in advance of this autumn's Bavarian Oktoberfest fest activities,
    Starnberger will enthuse European beer fans.

    Oliver Braun, Managing Director of Krombacher International says:

    "With growing interest in regional German beer styles, we are delighted to offer
    a 100% authentic taste of Bavaria from one of the region's hottest breweries to
    European consumers. The addition of Starnberger Hell alongside our popular and
    successful Krombacher beer portfolio ensures we have one of the most diverse and
    appealing German beer ranges in international markets."

    Starnberger Hell - The authentic Bavarian classic

    Brewed according to the German Purity Law with only the finest Bavarian
    ingredients, Starnberger Hell (4.8% abv) is an easy-drinking, fine-flavoured and
    refreshing Bavarian lager. At the first sip, it is delicately tart, later
    revealing wheat notes balancing in harmony with the citrus notes of the hops and
    the malty aromas of lime honey. Full-bodied with a round taste and a golden
    shine, Starnberger Hell personifies everything that is good about the best
    Bavarian beers.

    About Starnberger Brewery - good things from Bavaria

    Located on and taking its name from the famously idyllic Lake Starnberg in
    Bavaria, the Starnberger Brewery has helped to create new excitement in
    Germany's traditional brewing scene since launching its first beers in 2016.

    The Starnberger brewery prides itself on a craft approach to brewing and
    maturation, where creativity and tradition meet. Only the finest natural,
    locally sourced ingredients are accepted. This includes pure water from deep
    wells in the lush surroundings of Lake Starnberg, hops from the Hallertau region
    and malt from two Bavarian malthouses.

    Initially based in Berg, a small village 35km south-west of Bavaria's capital
    Munich, the brewery saw stunning growth and in just five years it had outgrown
    the space. At the time of its relocation to Feldafing, on the other side of Lake
    Starnberg in 2020, the brewery began a partnership with the Krombacher Brewery
    to increase distribution and impact across Germany and in international markets.

