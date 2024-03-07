Platform Group AG Boosts Majority Stake in ApoNow
The Platform Group AG, a leading software company with a broad European footprint, has significantly increased its majority stake in ApoNow, a key platform connecting pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies across Germany, Austria, and Italy.
- The Platform Group AG increases majority stake in ApoNow from 50.1% to 80.0% - ApoNow is a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies in Germany, Austria, and Italy - Over 300 pharmaceutical manufacturers are connected to the platform, serving 41,500 pharmacies - The transaction will be financed from TPG's own funds, with the purchase price undisclosed - The Platform Group AG plans to acquire 3-8 companies in both B2B and B2C sectors in the current year - The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 19 sectors with 14 locations across Europe and 840 employees
