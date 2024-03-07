HelloFresh SE met its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2023, with consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 7,597 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 448 million.

The company has provided its outlook for the fiscal year 2024, targeting a constant currency revenue growth between 2% and 8%.

The company expects to continue capitalizing on strong demand in its ready-to-eat product vertical, which is currently delivering a 50% year-on-year growth rate.

HelloFresh expects an adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024 below the level reached in 2023, targeting between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million.

The company has removed its midterm targets, stating it would be unlikely to reach its previously announced ambition of EUR 10 billion in revenue and EUR 1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by the fiscal year 2025.

The final numbers for the fiscal year 2023, the outlook for the fiscal year 2024 and/or the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 may deviate from the numbers and ranges presented in this release.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HelloFresh is on 15.03.2024.

The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 11,328EUR and was down -5,27 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,54 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.209,72PKT (+0,17 %).





