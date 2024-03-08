Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announces its receival

of the SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance. Awards

were presented by SAP (http://www.sap.com/) to the top-performing SAP partners

in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding

contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP

solutions. Recipients - in partnership with SAP - help customers adopt

innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP

solutions.



Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP, NTT DATA, Inc.,

highlights the significance of being honoured with the Partner Excellence Award:

"I am proud that we have been recognized in this important area. Cloud is the

perfect operating model and offers many advantages for the digital

transformation, such as greater flexibility or the implementation of artificial

intelligence. This award confirms that we are on the right track to provide the

best and most personalized services to our customers around the world. We look

forward to further expanding our joint cloud business with SAP in the coming

fiscal year."





Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAPPartner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committeecomposed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partnersin each category according to criteria such as sales achievement andperformance. The Awards are presented in a variety of categories, includingoverall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas."NTT DATA Business Solutions' dedication and expertise have helped our customersbecome more efficient and agile, making major strides in each of theirtransformation journeys," said Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, PartnerEcosystem Success. "Thanks for being our trusted partner, and for making themove to the cloud a reality for so many of our customers. I am eager to build onthis momentum and see what we can accomplish together in the year ahead!""We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a confirmation of theexcellent work that our dedicated team in the MEE region does for our customersevery day," adds Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President, Regional Head DACH andManaging Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions Germany. "A strong cloudperformance is one key focus for our future positioning as the SAP partner inthe region. This award is thus both a recognition and a motivation for us."About NTT DATA Business SolutionsNTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/) drive innovation -from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuouslyenhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATABusiness Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAPsolutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and asa global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATABusiness Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutionsand developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation andlong-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,500people in more than 30 countries.About NTT DATANTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT andbusiness services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform throughconsulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & ITmodernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to servethem in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us athttps://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .###SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as theirrespective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germanyand other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additionaltrademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentionedare the trademarks of their respective companies.Contact:Jasmin StraeterHead of Global CommunicationsNTT DATA Business Solutions AGKönigsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, GermanyT: +49 521 9 14 48 108Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com 2Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5730809OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG