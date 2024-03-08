    checkAd

     113  0 Kommentare NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Cloud Performance (FOTO)

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announces its receival
    of the SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance. Awards
    were presented by SAP (http://www.sap.com/) to the top-performing SAP partners
    in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding
    contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP
    solutions. Recipients - in partnership with SAP - help customers adopt
    innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP
    solutions.

    Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP, NTT DATA, Inc.,
    highlights the significance of being honoured with the Partner Excellence Award:
    "I am proud that we have been recognized in this important area. Cloud is the
    perfect operating model and offers many advantages for the digital
    transformation, such as greater flexibility or the implementation of artificial
    intelligence. This award confirms that we are on the right track to provide the
    best and most personalized services to our customers around the world. We look
    forward to further expanding our joint cloud business with SAP in the coming
    fiscal year."

    Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP
    Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee
    composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners
    in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and
    performance. The Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including
    overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.
    "NTT DATA Business Solutions' dedication and expertise have helped our customers
    become more efficient and agile, making major strides in each of their
    transformation journeys," said Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, Partner
    Ecosystem Success. "Thanks for being our trusted partner, and for making the
    move to the cloud a reality for so many of our customers. I am eager to build on
    this momentum and see what we can accomplish together in the year ahead!"

    "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a confirmation of the
    excellent work that our dedicated team in the MEE region does for our customers
    every day," adds Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President, Regional Head DACH and
    Managing Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions Germany. "A strong cloud
    performance is one key focus for our future positioning as the SAP partner in
    the region. This award is thus both a recognition and a motivation for us."

    About NTT DATA Business Solutions

    NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/) drive innovation -
    from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously
    enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.
    Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA
    Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP
    solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -
    individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as
    a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA
    Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions
    and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and
    long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,500
    people in more than 30 countries.

    About NTT DATA

    NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
    business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
    consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
    modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
    to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
    long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
    them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
    https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .

    ###

    SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
    respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
    and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
    trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
    are the trademarks of their respective companies.

    Contact:

    Jasmin Straeter
    Head of Global Communications
    NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
    Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany
    T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
    Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com 2

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5730809
    OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Cloud Performance (FOTO) NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announces its receival of the SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance. Awards were presented by SAP (http://www.sap.com/) to the top-performing SAP partners in the Middle and Eastern Europe …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer