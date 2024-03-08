NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Cloud Performance (FOTO)
Autor folgen
Bielefeld, Germany (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announces its receival
of the SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance. Awards
were presented by SAP (http://www.sap.com/) to the top-performing SAP partners
in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding
contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP
solutions. Recipients - in partnership with SAP - help customers adopt
innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP
solutions.
Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP, NTT DATA, Inc.,
highlights the significance of being honoured with the Partner Excellence Award:
"I am proud that we have been recognized in this important area. Cloud is the
perfect operating model and offers many advantages for the digital
transformation, such as greater flexibility or the implementation of artificial
intelligence. This award confirms that we are on the right track to provide the
best and most personalized services to our customers around the world. We look
forward to further expanding our joint cloud business with SAP in the coming
fiscal year."
of the SAP® MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Cloud Performance. Awards
were presented by SAP (http://www.sap.com/) to the top-performing SAP partners
in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that have made outstanding
contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP
solutions. Recipients - in partnership with SAP - help customers adopt
innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP
solutions.
Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP, NTT DATA, Inc.,
highlights the significance of being honoured with the Partner Excellence Award:
"I am proud that we have been recognized in this important area. Cloud is the
perfect operating model and offers many advantages for the digital
transformation, such as greater flexibility or the implementation of artificial
intelligence. This award confirms that we are on the right track to provide the
best and most personalized services to our customers around the world. We look
forward to further expanding our joint cloud business with SAP in the coming
fiscal year."
Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP
Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee
composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners
in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and
performance. The Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including
overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.
"NTT DATA Business Solutions' dedication and expertise have helped our customers
become more efficient and agile, making major strides in each of their
transformation journeys," said Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, Partner
Ecosystem Success. "Thanks for being our trusted partner, and for making the
move to the cloud a reality for so many of our customers. I am eager to build on
this momentum and see what we can accomplish together in the year ahead!"
"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a confirmation of the
excellent work that our dedicated team in the MEE region does for our customers
every day," adds Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President, Regional Head DACH and
Managing Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions Germany. "A strong cloud
performance is one key focus for our future positioning as the SAP partner in
the region. This award is thus both a recognition and a motivation for us."
About NTT DATA Business Solutions
NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/) drive innovation -
from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously
enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.
Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA
Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP
solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -
individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as
a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA
Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions
and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and
long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,500
people in more than 30 countries.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .
###
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Contact:
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com 2
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5730809
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee
composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners
in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and
performance. The Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including
overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.
"NTT DATA Business Solutions' dedication and expertise have helped our customers
become more efficient and agile, making major strides in each of their
transformation journeys," said Susanne Diehm, Chief Partner Officer MEE, Partner
Ecosystem Success. "Thanks for being our trusted partner, and for making the
move to the cloud a reality for so many of our customers. I am eager to build on
this momentum and see what we can accomplish together in the year ahead!"
"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a confirmation of the
excellent work that our dedicated team in the MEE region does for our customers
every day," adds Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President, Regional Head DACH and
Managing Director at NTT DATA Business Solutions Germany. "A strong cloud
performance is one key focus for our future positioning as the SAP partner in
the region. This award is thus both a recognition and a motivation for us."
About NTT DATA Business Solutions
NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/) drive innovation -
from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously
enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.
Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA
Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP
solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -
individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as
a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA
Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions
and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and
long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,500
people in more than 30 countries.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/ .
###
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Contact:
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com 2
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5730809
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen