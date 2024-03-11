Hypoport's revenue declined by 21% to €360 million in 2023

The Group successfully implemented a cost reduction plan, strengthened its capital base, and adjusted revenue models

A new segment structure was established to reduce complexity and boost efficiency

Forecast for 2024: Revenue of at least €400 million and EBIT between €10 - 20 million

CEO Ronald Slabke commented on challenging market conditions and future growth prospects

Preliminary financial results need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board before publication

