     89  0 Kommentare Hypoport Thrives in 2023's Slow Market, Gears Up for Future Expansion

    In 2023, Hypoport faced a 21% revenue drop, however, successful cost-cutting measures and structural changes have set the stage for a promising 2024, as CEO Ronald Slabke discusses.

    Foto: Hypoport SE
    • Hypoport's revenue declined by 21% to €360 million in 2023
    • The Group successfully implemented a cost reduction plan, strengthened its capital base, and adjusted revenue models
    • A new segment structure was established to reduce complexity and boost efficiency
    • Forecast for 2024: Revenue of at least €400 million and EBIT between €10 - 20 million
    • CEO Ronald Slabke commented on challenging market conditions and future growth prospects
    • Preliminary financial results need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board before publication

    The next important date, Preliminary result for the fiscal year 2023 including teleconference., at HYPOPORT is on 11.03.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.852,42PKT (-0,70 %).


    ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
