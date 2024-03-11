Hypoport Thrives in 2023's Slow Market, Gears Up for Future Expansion
In 2023, Hypoport faced a 21% revenue drop, however, successful cost-cutting measures and structural changes have set the stage for a promising 2024, as CEO Ronald Slabke discusses.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport's revenue declined by 21% to €360 million in 2023
- The Group successfully implemented a cost reduction plan, strengthened its capital base, and adjusted revenue models
- A new segment structure was established to reduce complexity and boost efficiency
- Forecast for 2024: Revenue of at least €400 million and EBIT between €10 - 20 million
- CEO Ronald Slabke commented on challenging market conditions and future growth prospects
- Preliminary financial results need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board before publication
