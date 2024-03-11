Rubean AG Anticipates Skyrocketing Growth
Fintech firm Rubean AG is set for a prosperous future, with robust revenue growth projected through 2024 and an anticipated surge in sales to EUR 2.2-2.5 million, doubling its previous year's figures.
- Rubean AG, a fintech company, expects strong revenue growth to continue throughout 2024
- The company anticipates sales to grow to around EUR 2.2 million to EUR 2.5 million in 2024, doubling from the previous year
- Rubean AG projects to achieve double-digit million revenues for the first time in 2026/2027, with an EBIT margin likely to be around 40 per cent of revenue
- The Rubean app, which allows mobile payment acceptance, is gaining popularity among retailers and is expected to have over one million users by the end of 2025
- The app is used by logistics companies across Europe and large banks such as the savings banks, BBVA in Spain or Global Payments Europe
- Rubean AG earns from every single transaction in the newly concluded contracts, in addition to the monthly software license fees.
