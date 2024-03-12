    checkAd

     TAG's Stellar FY 2023: Surpassing Sales Targets in Poland, Boosting Net Liquidity in Germany

    In a year of financial resilience, the FFO I guidance was met at EUR 171.7m, down from EUR 189.4m the previous year. Notably, sales in Poland surpassed expectations, contributing to a robust FFO II of EUR 255.6m.

    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • FFO I guidance met at EUR 171.7m after EUR 189.4m in the previous year
    • Sales results in Poland exceeded guidance with FFO II totaling EUR 255.6m
    • New rental projects launched in Poland; first successful refinancing in the Polish rental portfolio
    • Residential property sales in Germany with a total volume of EUR 213.5m; almost 1,400 apartments sold; net cash proceeds of EUR 187.4m
    • Valuation adjustment in the German property portfolio of -4.1% in the second half of 2023 and -11.6% in 2023 as a whole
    • LTV remains stable at 47.0% despite portfolio devaluation, due to sales results achieved and dividend suspension in 2023

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at TAG Immobilien is on 12.03.2024.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.085,17PKT (+0,63 %).


    ISIN:DE0008303504WKN:830350






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
