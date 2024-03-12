FFO I guidance met at EUR 171.7m after EUR 189.4m in the previous year

Sales results in Poland exceeded guidance with FFO II totaling EUR 255.6m

New rental projects launched in Poland; first successful refinancing in the Polish rental portfolio

Residential property sales in Germany with a total volume of EUR 213.5m; almost 1,400 apartments sold; net cash proceeds of EUR 187.4m

Valuation adjustment in the German property portfolio of -4.1% in the second half of 2023 and -11.6% in 2023 as a whole

LTV remains stable at 47.0% despite portfolio devaluation, due to sales results achieved and dividend suspension in 2023

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at TAG Immobilien is on 12.03.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.085,17PKT (+0,63 %).





