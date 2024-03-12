TAG's Stellar FY 2023: Surpassing Sales Targets in Poland, Boosting Net Liquidity in Germany
In a year of financial resilience, the FFO I guidance was met at EUR 171.7m, down from EUR 189.4m the previous year. Notably, sales in Poland surpassed expectations, contributing to a robust FFO II of EUR 255.6m.
- FFO I guidance met at EUR 171.7m after EUR 189.4m in the previous year
- Sales results in Poland exceeded guidance with FFO II totaling EUR 255.6m
- New rental projects launched in Poland; first successful refinancing in the Polish rental portfolio
- Residential property sales in Germany with a total volume of EUR 213.5m; almost 1,400 apartments sold; net cash proceeds of EUR 187.4m
- Valuation adjustment in the German property portfolio of -4.1% in the second half of 2023 and -11.6% in 2023 as a whole
- LTV remains stable at 47.0% despite portfolio devaluation, due to sales results achieved and dividend suspension in 2023
