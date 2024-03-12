Komax Group Triumphs in Tough Market, Boosts Revenue Significantly
Despite facing a tough market, Komax Group managed to boost its revenues by 24.0% to CHF 752.0 million in 2023, largely attributed to its merger with Schleuniger.
- Komax Group's revenues increased by 24.0% to CHF 752.0 million in 2023, despite a challenging market environment.
- The increase in revenue was largely due to the combination with Schleuniger, completed in August 2022.
- Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 5.5% to CHF 67.8 million, primarily due to a decline in volume business in the second half of 2023.
- The company's order intake increased slightly (+1.3%) to CHF 686.5 million.
- The company acquired German company WUSTEC, a specialist in automated wire prefabrication, to expand its offering in the growing Industrial & Infrastructure market segment.
- The Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of CHF 3.00, half of which will be distributed from capital contribution reserves and will be tax-free for natural persons domiciled in Switzerland who hold the shares as part of their private assets.
