Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Unveils Impressive 2023 Annual Results
Despite a dip in earnings from last year's record, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging navigated a challenging market with notable achievements including a robust profit performance, strategic acquisitions, and significant modernization efforts.
- Earnings below previous year's record level - Sharp decline in demand and market-related downtime at MM Board & Paper - Strong profit performance at MM Packaging - Comprehensive modernization program implemented at MM Board & Paper - Successful integration of acquisitions in pharmaceutical packaging - Dividend of EUR 1.50 proposed, in line with long-standing policy
ISIN:AT0000938204WKN:890447
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.