Earnings below previous year's record level - Sharp decline in demand and market-related downtime at MM Board & Paper - Strong profit performance at MM Packaging - Comprehensive modernization program implemented at MM Board & Paper - Successful integration of acquisitions in pharmaceutical packaging - Dividend of EUR 1.50 proposed, in line with long-standing policy

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 12.03.2024.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 116,10EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 115,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.





