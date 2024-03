Wienerberger AG has received top sustainability scores from global ESG agencies.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) placed Wienerberger in the second-highest tier of all rated companies, with a "B" rating.

Wienerberger received the highest ESG-rating, "AAA", from MSCI for the eighth year in a row.

The company also received a "Prime" ESG rating from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS ESG), placing it in the top decile of rated companies in the building materials industry.

EcoVadis ranked Wienerberger in the top 1% of all rated companies in the industry sector, awarding it a Platinum medal.

Wienerberger's ESG efforts are guided by a sustainability program that is updated every three years, with the goals for 2023 having been achieved and extended to 2026.

