    On March 26th, 2024 at 10:00 am, a pivotal court meeting is scheduled to vote on a restructuring plan proposed by a company to the Local Court of Frankfurt. The plan, submitted on March 5th, 2024, is now available for review.

    • Court discussion and voting date on 26th March 2024 at 10:00 am - Company notified Local Court of Frankfurt of planned restructuring on 5th March 2024 - Court issued procedural orders on 8th and 11th March 2024 - Restructuring plan and annexes available for inspection at Local Court of Frankfurt from 8th March 2024 - Meeting on 26th March 2024 serves to vote on restructuring plan - Meeting will be physical in-person without virtual participation, documents in languages other than German must be accompanied by certified translation and apostille/legalization

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BRANICKS Group is on 19.03.2024.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,0150EUR and was down -5,58 % compared with the previous day.


