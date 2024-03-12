Court discussion and voting date on 26th March 2024 at 10:00 am - Company notified Local Court of Frankfurt of planned restructuring on 5th March 2024 - Court issued procedural orders on 8th and 11th March 2024 - Restructuring plan and annexes available for inspection at Local Court of Frankfurt from 8th March 2024 - Meeting on 26th March 2024 serves to vote on restructuring plan - Meeting will be physical in-person without virtual participation, documents in languages other than German must be accompanied by certified translation and apostille/legalization

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BRANICKS Group is on 19.03.2024.

