    Neuss, Germany (ots) - Automotive supplier Yanfeng has developed a new
    sustainable seat - the Reco Seat. From the materials used to the reduced product
    carbon footprint, this seat from Yanfeng promises to redefine eco-friendly cabin
    solutions and marks a major step in the company's sustainability strategy.
    Utilizing innovative and recycled materials, from foam to the steel frame, the
    Reco Seat reduces product carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to conventional
    seating.

    A major milestone in Yanfeng's sustainability strategy

    Reco, which stands for Recycle + Eco, represents significant progress towards
    the company's climate goals. These goals include the use of recycled raw
    materials and lightweight components to significantly reduce corporate carbon
    emissions and the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF).

    "We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable cabin solutions and
    the development of the new Reco Seat is an important milestone in our
    sustainability strategy and our contribution to the limitation of global warming
    to 1.5°C in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement," said Uwe Borchers,
    Vice President, General Manager Yanfeng Seating, Europe & South
    Africa.Innovative, eco-friendly materialsA focus area of Yanfeng's
    sustainability strategy is the use of innovative, sustainable materials. The
    Reco Seat features several materials, including Polyethylene Terephthalate
    (PET), Polyurethan (PU) trim, recycled foam, thermoplastic foam, a green steel
    frame, a PET lightweight back panel, and hybrid cushion.

    The PET PU seat cover is made from 100% recycled soft drink bottles, reducing
    product carbon emissions by more than 20%. The foam used in the Reco Seat for
    the seat and backrest is also environmentally friendly.Recycled and
    thermoplastic foam are combined to provide improved seating comfort and support
    compared to conventional polyurethane foam.Furthermore, the use of industrial
    wastewater steam in the foam production and molding process significantly
    reduces energy consumption and emissions.

    Significant reduction of product carbon emissions thanks to recycled steel and
    green energy

    Through Yanfeng's cooperation with a steel company, the Reco Seat offers a
    significant reduction of the product carbon emissions. The use of up to 100%
    scrap steel as the raw material, together with green electricity for the
    production of the recycled steel frame, reduces the product carbon footprint by
    over 60%. The seat pan is made from high-strength recycled plastic instead of a
    traditional metal seat pan, achieving Yanfeng's goal of replacing steel with
    plastic.

    The seat back panel uses recycled PET to achieve a lightweight and dynamic
    styling that is also sustainable. In addition, the hybrid cushion uses high
    strength-recycled composites instead of metal which reduces the PCF by 20% and
    allows for a wider choice of surface treatment techniques."The Reco Seat is
    currently in the development stage and for us it is a great product example to
    demonstrate our competencies and start discussions with our customers about
    sustainability and circularity. Together with our seating engineering and
    innovation teams we are developing sustainable solutions for the next vehicle
    generation," added Borchers.

    About Yanfeng

    Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,
    exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more
    than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical
    team of 4,200 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,
    with full capabilities including engineering and software development, design
    and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and
    lightweight technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility
    concepts and provide leading cabin solutions.

    For more information, please visit http://www.yanfeng.com .

    Contact:

    Yanfeng International
    Jagenbergstraße 14
    1468 Neuss
    Germany
    Astrid Schafmeister
    Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
    E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com

    Yanfeng


