Low-carbon seat is an important milestone in Yanfeng's sustainability strategy / Yanfeng presents a new seat concept that reduces product carbon footprint (FOTO)
Neuss, Germany (ots) - Automotive supplier Yanfeng has developed a new
sustainable seat - the Reco Seat. From the materials used to the reduced product
carbon footprint, this seat from Yanfeng promises to redefine eco-friendly cabin
solutions and marks a major step in the company's sustainability strategy.
Utilizing innovative and recycled materials, from foam to the steel frame, the
Reco Seat reduces product carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to conventional
seating.
A major milestone in Yanfeng's sustainability strategy
About Yanfeng
Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,
exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more
than 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technical
team of 4,200 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,
with full capabilities including engineering and software development, design
and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and
lightweight technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobility
concepts and provide leading cabin solutions.
For more information, please visit http://www.yanfeng.com .
Contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 14
1468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5733409
OTS: Yanfeng
