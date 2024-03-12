Neuss, Germany (ots) - Automotive supplier Yanfeng has developed a new

sustainable seat - the Reco Seat. From the materials used to the reduced product

carbon footprint, this seat from Yanfeng promises to redefine eco-friendly cabin

solutions and marks a major step in the company's sustainability strategy.

Utilizing innovative and recycled materials, from foam to the steel frame, the

Reco Seat reduces product carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to conventional

seating.



A major milestone in Yanfeng's sustainability strategy





Reco, which stands for Recycle + Eco, represents significant progress towardsthe company's climate goals. These goals include the use of recycled rawmaterials and lightweight components to significantly reduce corporate carbonemissions and the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF)."We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable cabin solutions andthe development of the new Reco Seat is an important milestone in oursustainability strategy and our contribution to the limitation of global warmingto 1.5°C in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement," said Uwe Borchers,Vice President, General Manager Yanfeng Seating, Europe & SouthAfrica.Innovative, eco-friendly materialsA focus area of Yanfeng'ssustainability strategy is the use of innovative, sustainable materials. TheReco Seat features several materials, including Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), Polyurethan (PU) trim, recycled foam, thermoplastic foam, a green steelframe, a PET lightweight back panel, and hybrid cushion.The PET PU seat cover is made from 100% recycled soft drink bottles, reducingproduct carbon emissions by more than 20%. The foam used in the Reco Seat forthe seat and backrest is also environmentally friendly.Recycled andthermoplastic foam are combined to provide improved seating comfort and supportcompared to conventional polyurethane foam.Furthermore, the use of industrialwastewater steam in the foam production and molding process significantlyreduces energy consumption and emissions.Significant reduction of product carbon emissions thanks to recycled steel andgreen energyThrough Yanfeng's cooperation with a steel company, the Reco Seat offers asignificant reduction of the product carbon emissions. The use of up to 100%scrap steel as the raw material, together with green electricity for theproduction of the recycled steel frame, reduces the product carbon footprint byover 60%. The seat pan is made from high-strength recycled plastic instead of atraditional metal seat pan, achieving Yanfeng's goal of replacing steel withplastic.The seat back panel uses recycled PET to achieve a lightweight and dynamicstyling that is also sustainable. In addition, the hybrid cushion uses highstrength-recycled composites instead of metal which reduces the PCF by 20% andallows for a wider choice of surface treatment techniques."The Reco Seat iscurrently in the development stage and for us it is a great product example todemonstrate our competencies and start discussions with our customers aboutsustainability and circularity. Together with our seating engineering andinnovation teams we are developing sustainable solutions for the next vehiclegeneration," added Borchers.About YanfengYanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, which focuses on interiors,exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has morethan 240 locations and approximately 57,000 employees worldwide. The technicalteam of 4,200 experts is located at 12 R&D centers and other regional offices,with full capabilities including engineering and software development, designand user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin andlightweight technology, Yanfeng helps automakers to explore future mobilityconcepts and provide leading cabin solutions.For more information, please visit http://www.yanfeng.com .Contact:Yanfeng InternationalJagenbergstraße 141468 NeussGermanyAstrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49 2131 609-3028E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5733409OTS: Yanfeng