SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE JOINS ITS FIRST TRADE AND INVESTMENT MISSION TO ANTIGUA & BARBUDA AND PLEDGES TO SUPPORT COUNTRY
- Antigua & Barbuda to be a country of focus for the Sustainable Markets
Initiative's activities in the Caribbean, helping advance its climate
resilience as well as green and blue economy priorities in line with their
Nationally Determined Contributions.
- Trade and Investment Mission a key step in consolidating existing partnerships
and identifying opportunities, and represents the first time the Sustainable
Markets Initiative has been invited by a host government to join such a
mission.
- CEO Jennifer Jordan-Saifi stresses the transition to a sustainable future is
the growth story of our time, and an opportunity for Antigua & Barbuda to
leverage the support of the global private sector to meet its ambitions.
The Sustainable Markets Initiative joins the United Kingdom - Antigua and
Barbuda Trade and Investment Mission, a three-day event focused on focus on the
key economic sectors of growth for Antigua and Barbuda namely: infrastructure,
renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, fast moving consumer goods and the blue
and green economy.
