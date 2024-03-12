    checkAd

    Saint JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Antigua & Barbuda to be a country of focus for the Sustainable Markets
    Initiative's activities in the Caribbean, helping advance its climate
    resilience as well as green and blue economy priorities in line with their
    Nationally Determined Contributions.
    - Trade and Investment Mission a key step in consolidating existing partnerships
    and identifying opportunities, and represents the first time the Sustainable
    Markets Initiative has been invited by a host government to join such a
    mission.
    - CEO Jennifer Jordan-Saifi stresses the transition to a sustainable future is
    the growth story of our time, and an opportunity for Antigua & Barbuda to
    leverage the support of the global private sector to meet its ambitions.

    The Sustainable Markets Initiative joins the United Kingdom - Antigua and
    Barbuda Trade and Investment Mission, a three-day event focused on focus on the
    key economic sectors of growth for Antigua and Barbuda namely: infrastructure,
    renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, fast moving consumer goods and the blue
    and green economy.

    The Trade and Investment Mission is the first the Sustainable Markets Initiative
    has been invited to join, demonstrating the unique value that the Sustainable
    Markets Initiative can bring countries in pursuit of green economic growth.

    As part of the visit, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has named Antigua &
    Barbuda as the first of its five countries of focus for 2024. The Sustainable
    Markets Initiative's commitment to the country follows its participation in the
    Antigua & Barbuda UK Business Forum in November 2023, and ahead of its
    commitment to participate in the United Nations' fourth International Conference
    on Small Island Developing States taking place in May.

    Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative said : "It is
    an honour to have been invited by the Government of Antigua & Barbuda to
    participate in this Trade and Investment Mission. We are delighted to announce
    Antigua & Barbuda as a country of focus for the Sustainable Markets Initiative,
    and we look forward to deepening business and investment partnerships in support
    of the country's climate resilience as well as blue and green economy
    priorities."

    Minister E P Chet Green, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade,
    Antigua and Barbuda, said: "Antigua and Barbuda is delighted to deepen its
    relationship with the Sustainable Markets Initiative as a country of focus in
    2024. As small island developing countries, unlocking financing for green
    initiatives is both an opportunity and a challenge. We welcome the support of
    SMI in navigating the sustainable transition which is important to Antigua and
    Barbuda as a global champion in the green energy space."

    The Sustainable Markets Initiative is a CEO-led coalition of more than 250
    members, including some of the world's largest companies across industry and
    financial sectors. Launched in 2020 by His Majesty King Charles III, when he was
    The Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative brings together the
    private sector to accelerate a sustainable future in line with its mandate the
    Terra Carta (https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta/) .

    Jordan-Saifi went on to say the Sustainable Markets Initiative "will seek to
    leverage the scale, financial and technical capability of the private sector to
    support Antigua & Barbuda's investment and business opportunities across
    infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, fast moving consumer
    goods and the blue and green economy."

    She added that "bringing our member companies to see the blue and green economy
    opportunity first-hand has been critical to establishing the insights and
    connections needed to drive business and investment partnerships. Partnerships
    we hope will deliver a more sustainable future for Antigua & Barbuda as part of
    the growth story of our time."

    NOTES TO EDITORS

    About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

    Founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 2020, as Prince of Wales, the
    Sustainable Markets Initiative has become the world's 'go-to' private sector
    organisation on transition. Launched in 2021, the Terra Carta
    (https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta/) serves as the Sustainable
    Markets Initiative's mandate with a focus on accelerating positive results for
    Nature, People and Planet through real economy action.

    Find out more: http://www.sustainable-markets.org/

    Logo -
    https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285391/Sustainable_Markets_Initiative_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainable-ma
    rkets-initiative-joins-its-first-trade-and-investment-mission-to-antigua--barbud
    a-and-pledges-to-support-country-302086690.html

    Contact:

    media@sustainable-markets.org,
    +31 6 1551 1626

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172765/5733497
    OTS: Sustainable Markets Initiative


    SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE JOINS ITS FIRST TRADE AND INVESTMENT MISSION TO ANTIGUA & BARBUDA AND PLEDGES TO SUPPORT COUNTRY - Antigua & Barbuda to be a country of focus for the Sustainable Markets Initiative's activities in the Caribbean, helping advance its climate resilience as well as green and blue economy priorities in line with their Nationally Determined …

