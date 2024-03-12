    checkAd

     81  0 Kommentare CustomCells founds U.S. subsidiary with Detroit site (FOTO)

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Detroit/Itzehoe (ots) - - Kick-off for North American expansion

    - Local R&D center to follow

    - Construction of production facility for round cells in planning

    German battery company CustomCells continues its expansion with the opening of
    its first international location: CustomCells has founded a U.S.-based
    subsidiary with its own office in the innovation and manufacturing metropolis of
    Detroit, Michigan. The location will initially serve as a central hub for
    coordinating the company's activities in the North American market to respond to
    local customer inquiries even faster. The establishment of an innovation and R&D
    center will follow. Plans for a future production facility on site are already
    being discussed.

    "The opening of the office marks the exciting first step forward in engaging the
    vital American market. We want to be even closer to our customers to provide
    them first-class battery solutions and, in terms of logistics, as quickly as
    possible," says Dr. Christoph Falk, COO of CustomCells. An important factor in
    selecting this location was the proximity to the many suppliers and partners,
    with whom CustomCells is developing new technologies.

    "We are excited to welcome CustomCells to Michigan, the global epicenter of the
    automotive and mobility solutions industry," said Josh Hundt, EVP and Senior
    Project Marketing Advisor of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "As
    home of the company's first U.S. office, we look forward to CustomCells'
    high-end lithium-ion batteries and related technologies playing a central role
    in the future of the automotive industry, and serving as yet another company
    helping people, places, and projects to Make it in Michigan."

    In addition to high-performance battery cells for the premium segment in the
    automotive and motorsport industries, CustomCells also offers solutions for
    e-motorcycles, electrified aviation, and applications on and underwater. The
    development and production of round cells play a key role, which is a topic for
    the future of many mobility industries.

    Detroit was chosen for its central location, openness to innovation, and
    historical and future significance for the transportation industry.

    More Information (https://customcells.com/)

    About CustomCells

    Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute, CustomCells
    innovates and industrializes customer-centric premium battery technology,
    powering the global energy transition for a better future. Based in Itzehoe and
    Tübingen, the company employs over 200 dedicated professionals and enables
    customers throughout the entire value chain-from initial concept development to
    the commissioning of series production facilities.

    More: http://www.customcells.com

    Contact:

    Contact CustomCells

    CustomCells Holding GmbH
    Fraunhoferstraße 1D
    25524 Itzehoe, Germany
    E-Mail: mailto:contact@customcells.com
    Phone: +49 4821-133 92 00


    Contact PR Agency

    Faktor 3 AG
    Team CustomCells
    Kattunbleiche 35
    22041 Hamburg, Germany
    E-Mail: mailto:customcells@faktor3.de
    Phone: +49 40 679446-0

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/5733706
    OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    CustomCells founds U.S. subsidiary with Detroit site (FOTO) - Kick-off for North American expansion - Local R&D center to follow - Construction of production facility for round cells in planning German battery company CustomCells continues its expansion with the opening of its first international location: …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer