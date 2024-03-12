Detroit/Itzehoe (ots) - - Kick-off for North American expansion



"The opening of the office marks the exciting first step forward in engaging thevital American market. We want to be even closer to our customers to providethem first-class battery solutions and, in terms of logistics, as quickly aspossible," says Dr. Christoph Falk, COO of CustomCells. An important factor inselecting this location was the proximity to the many suppliers and partners,with whom CustomCells is developing new technologies."We are excited to welcome CustomCells to Michigan, the global epicenter of theautomotive and mobility solutions industry," said Josh Hundt, EVP and SeniorProject Marketing Advisor of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "Ashome of the company's first U.S. office, we look forward to CustomCells'high-end lithium-ion batteries and related technologies playing a central rolein the future of the automotive industry, and serving as yet another companyhelping people, places, and projects to Make it in Michigan."In addition to high-performance battery cells for the premium segment in theautomotive and motorsport industries, CustomCells also offers solutions fore-motorcycles, electrified aviation, and applications on and underwater. Thedevelopment and production of round cells play a key role, which is a topic forthe future of many mobility industries.Detroit was chosen for its central location, openness to innovation, andhistorical and future significance for the transportation industry.More Information (https://customcells.com/)About CustomCellsFounded in 2012 as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute, CustomCellsinnovates and industrializes customer-centric premium battery technology,powering the global energy transition for a better future. Based in Itzehoe andTübingen, the company employs over 200 dedicated professionals and enablescustomers throughout the entire value chain-from initial concept development tothe commissioning of series production facilities.