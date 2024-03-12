CustomCells founds U.S. subsidiary with Detroit site (FOTO)
Detroit/Itzehoe (ots) - - Kick-off for North American expansion
- Local R&D center to follow
- Construction of production facility for round cells in planning
German battery company CustomCells continues its expansion with the opening of
its first international location: CustomCells has founded a U.S.-based
subsidiary with its own office in the innovation and manufacturing metropolis of
Detroit, Michigan. The location will initially serve as a central hub for
coordinating the company's activities in the North American market to respond to
local customer inquiries even faster. The establishment of an innovation and R&D
center will follow. Plans for a future production facility on site are already
being discussed.
More Information (https://customcells.com/)
About CustomCells
Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute, CustomCells
innovates and industrializes customer-centric premium battery technology,
powering the global energy transition for a better future. Based in Itzehoe and
Tübingen, the company employs over 200 dedicated professionals and enables
customers throughout the entire value chain-from initial concept development to
the commissioning of series production facilities.
More: http://www.customcells.com
Contact:
Contact CustomCells
CustomCells Holding GmbH
Fraunhoferstraße 1D
25524 Itzehoe, Germany
E-Mail: mailto:contact@customcells.com
Phone: +49 4821-133 92 00
Contact PR Agency
Faktor 3 AG
Team CustomCells
Kattunbleiche 35
22041 Hamburg, Germany
E-Mail: mailto:customcells@faktor3.de
Phone: +49 40 679446-0
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/5733706
OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®
