USU Software Reveals 2023 Preliminary Figures, Product Expansion & Delisting Plans
USU Software AG has reaffirmed its annual forecast for 2023, with robust sales and EBITDA figures driven by its SaaS solutions. Amidst plans for delisting and expansion, the firm also reports strong growth in AI and FinOps.
- USU Software AG confirmed annual forecast with sales of EUR 132 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 13.3 million in 2023
- Sales growth driven by software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions
- Plans to delist shares of USU Software AG due to lack of strategic and financial advantages
- Majority shareholder AUSUM GmbH is preparing a delisting offer
- Strong growth in product business, especially in artificial intelligence and FinOps solutions
- Plans for further expansion of product business and seeking external partner for investment financing.
The price of USU Software at the time of the news was 17,450EUR and was up +7,06 % compared with the previous day.
