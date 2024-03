Net rental income increased by 4% to €411 million compared to FY 2022

Solid like-for-like rental growth of 3.3%

Historic low vacancy rate of 3.8% as of December 2023

Adjusted EBITDA increased to €320 million in FY 2023

Increased liquidity position by €800 million to €1.2 billion as of December 2023

LTV ratio remained stable at 37% as of December 2023

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Grand City Properties is on 13.03.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.997,46PKT (+1,30 %).