E.ON plans to increase investments in energy transition from €33 billion to €42 billion for 2024-2028, focusing on energy networks and infrastructure solutions

CEO Leonhard Birnbaum highlights successful growth path and surpassing financial forecasts for 2023

About 3,000 additional employees hired by E.ON

Outlook for 2024 includes adjusted Group EBITDA of €8.8-€9.0 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.8-€3.0 billion

E.ON invested €6.4 billion in 2023, hiring 3,000 additional employees and increasing network and customer solutions investments

E.ON aims for adjusted Group EBITDA to exceed €11 billion by 2028.

