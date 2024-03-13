E.ON Pledges Billions More in Energy Transition Investments
E.ON, a leading energy company, is set to ramp up its investments in energy transition, aiming to reach €42 billion by 2028. The firm's focus will be on energy networks and infrastructure solutions, with CEO Leonhard Birnbaum emphasizing the company's successful growth trajectory and financial performance.
- E.ON plans to increase investments in energy transition from €33 billion to €42 billion for 2024-2028, focusing on energy networks and infrastructure solutions
- CEO Leonhard Birnbaum highlights successful growth path and surpassing financial forecasts for 2023
- About 3,000 additional employees hired by E.ON
- Outlook for 2024 includes adjusted Group EBITDA of €8.8-€9.0 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.8-€3.0 billion
- E.ON invested €6.4 billion in 2023, hiring 3,000 additional employees and increasing network and customer solutions investments
- E.ON aims for adjusted Group EBITDA to exceed €11 billion by 2028.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at E.ON is on 13.03.2024.
At this time, the index DAX was at 17.978,00PKT (-0,09 %).
