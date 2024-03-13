Zalando's New Strategy: A Pan-European Ecosystem for Fashion E-commerce Growth
Zalando, a leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, is revamping its strategy to capture a larger market share across Europe, focusing on enhancing B2C and B2B relationships and broadening its service offerings.
- Zalando is evolving its strategy to cover a larger share of the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce market with a pan-European ecosystem for customers and partners.
- The company is focusing on Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) growth vectors to deepen customer and partner relationships.
- In B2C, Zalando is differentiating through quality, expanding into more lifestyle propositions and making fashion discovery more inspiring and entertaining.
- In B2B, Zalando is opening up its logistics infrastructure, software and service capabilities to become a key enabler for brands and retailers on and off the Zalando platform.
- The updated strategy will drive growth through 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 5-10% for both Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and revenue; adjusted EBIT margin of 6-8% in 2028.
- Zalando aims to cover in the long term the equivalent of 15 percent of the European fashion market, which is worth 450 billion euros.
