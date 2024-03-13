Zalando is evolving its strategy to cover a larger share of the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce market with a pan-European ecosystem for customers and partners.

The company is focusing on Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) growth vectors to deepen customer and partner relationships.

In B2C, Zalando is differentiating through quality, expanding into more lifestyle propositions and making fashion discovery more inspiring and entertaining.

In B2B, Zalando is opening up its logistics infrastructure, software and service capabilities to become a key enabler for brands and retailers on and off the Zalando platform.

The updated strategy will drive growth through 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 5-10% for both Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and revenue; adjusted EBIT margin of 6-8% in 2028.

Zalando aims to cover in the long term the equivalent of 15 percent of the European fashion market, which is worth 450 billion euros.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Zalando is on 13.03.2024.

