Klöckner & Co reported solid operating income (EBITDA) of €190 million for 2023, down from €355 million in 2022

The company's operating cash flow was strong at €287 million, down from €360 million in 2022, due to consistent net working capital management

Sales declined to €7.0 billion in 2023, down from €8.3 billion in 2022, due to lower steel prices

Klöckner & Co expanded its leading position in North America through successful acquisitions

The company completed the sale of its organizations in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium to Hierros Añon S.A.

Klöckner & Co consolidated its role as a pioneer in the sustainable steel and metal industry with significant additions to the Nexigen product and service portfolio.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kloeckner is on 13.03.2024.

The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 6,4725EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.997,46PKT (+1,30 %).





