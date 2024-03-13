    checkAd

     17  0 Kommentare Kloeckner Reveals Strong 2023 Earnings, Sharpens Focus on Key Business Sectors

    In 2023, Klöckner & Co demonstrated robust financial performance despite a dip in operating income and cash flow, attributed to lower steel prices and strategic business decisions.

    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Klöckner & Co reported solid operating income (EBITDA) of €190 million for 2023, down from €355 million in 2022
    • The company's operating cash flow was strong at €287 million, down from €360 million in 2022, due to consistent net working capital management
    • Sales declined to €7.0 billion in 2023, down from €8.3 billion in 2022, due to lower steel prices
    • Klöckner & Co expanded its leading position in North America through successful acquisitions
    • The company completed the sale of its organizations in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium to Hierros Añon S.A.
    • Klöckner & Co consolidated its role as a pioneer in the sustainable steel and metal industry with significant additions to the Nexigen product and service portfolio.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kloeckner is on 13.03.2024.

    The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 6,4725EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.997,46PKT (+1,30 %).


    Kloeckner

    ISIN:DE000KC01000WKN:KC0100






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
