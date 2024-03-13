Kloeckner Reveals Strong 2023 Earnings, Sharpens Focus on Key Business Sectors
In 2023, Klöckner & Co demonstrated robust financial performance despite a dip in operating income and cash flow, attributed to lower steel prices and strategic business decisions.
- Klöckner & Co reported solid operating income (EBITDA) of €190 million for 2023, down from €355 million in 2022
- The company's operating cash flow was strong at €287 million, down from €360 million in 2022, due to consistent net working capital management
- Sales declined to €7.0 billion in 2023, down from €8.3 billion in 2022, due to lower steel prices
- Klöckner & Co expanded its leading position in North America through successful acquisitions
- The company completed the sale of its organizations in France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium to Hierros Añon S.A.
- Klöckner & Co consolidated its role as a pioneer in the sustainable steel and metal industry with significant additions to the Nexigen product and service portfolio.
