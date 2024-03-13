ElringKlinger AG reported preliminary results for the 2023 financial year, showing increased profitability and improved cash flow.

The company's revenue expanded by 2.7% to EUR 1,847 million, with organic revenue growth of 4.6%.

Adjusted EBIT was at EUR 100.1 million, up from EUR 68.4 million in 2022, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4%.

Operating free cash flow significantly increased to EUR 36.7 million, compared to EUR 14.8 million in 2022.

Net financial debt was reduced to EUR 323 million, down from EUR 364 million in 2022, with a Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.6.

The complete and audited 2023 results, along with the 2023 annual report and the outlook for the current financial year, will be published on March 27, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ElringKlinger is on 27.03.2024.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,4625EUR and was up +2,73 % compared with the previous day.





