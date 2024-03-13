Reply Board Approves 2023 Draft Financial Statements: A Sneak Peek
With a robust financial performance in 2023, the group has shown strong economic indicators, including a 12% increase in consolidated turnover, positioning itself as a leader in the AI sector.
- Positive economic indicators: - Consolidated turnover of €2,118.0 million - EBITDA at €352.1 million - EBIT at €292.7 million - Group net profit at €186.7 million
- Proposed dividend distribution of €1 per share
- Approval of draft financial statements for the year 2023
- Group closed 2023 with a 12.0% increase in consolidated turnover
- Positive net financial position of €204.9 million as of December 31, 2023
- Reply positioned as a leader in artificial intelligence sector, with plans for growth and transformation.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 13.03.2024.
The price of Reply at the time of the news was 125,85EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:IT0005282865WKN:A2G9K9
