Positive economic indicators: - Consolidated turnover of €2,118.0 million - EBITDA at €352.1 million - EBIT at €292.7 million - Group net profit at €186.7 million

Proposed dividend distribution of €1 per share

Approval of draft financial statements for the year 2023

Group closed 2023 with a 12.0% increase in consolidated turnover

Positive net financial position of €204.9 million as of December 31, 2023

Reply positioned as a leader in artificial intelligence sector, with plans for growth and transformation.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 13.03.2024.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 125,85EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.





