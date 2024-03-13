Streamlining HR and Payroll Solutions with Zalaris: A Simpler Approach
Zalaris, a prominent European provider of customised payroll and HR solutions, has a promising financial outlook due to its enduring customer relationships and low churn rate. With plans for expansion and contract renewals, the company's growth potential is significant.
- Zalaris is a leading European provider of payroll and HR solutions tailored towards multinational corporations or large single-country projects
- The company has long-term relationships with customers and a low churn rate, leading to an improving financial profile
- Zalaris is expected to continue growing by renewing contracts with existing customers and expanding into new geographies
- The DCF-based valuation of Zalaris is NOK87.1 per share, indicating upside potential from the current share price
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Zalaris is on 25.04.2024.
