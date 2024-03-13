    checkAd

    Frankfurt am Main (ots) - The Link11 European Cyber Report 2023 highlights a
    dramatic 70% increase in DDoS attacks, with attacks reaching critical levels in
    just 14 seconds on average, compared to 55 seconds in 2022. Additionally, two
    thirds of observed traffic is machine-based, indicating the prevalence of bot
    activity.

    The report emphasizes the rising complexity of the threat landscape and the
    critical role of AI-based and automated security solutions in bolstering cyber
    resilience. Politically motivated attacks significantly contributed to the
    surge, targeting prominent entities worldwide, including German federal states,
    the European Investment Bank, and Microsoft.

    Geopolitical tensions globally contributed to a rapid escalation in DDoS
    attacks, particularly targeting critical infrastructure, public institutions,
    and political organizations. The ongoing conflicts, notably between Russia and
    Ukraine, and in Israel, fueled politically motivated DDoS attacks by organized
    groups.

    The report points out the heightened security risk posed by web applications and
    APIs, exacerbated by critical vulnerabilities in unpatched software. The EU's
    mandate for Apple to open its interfaces to third-party providers further
    intensifies the need for enhanced security measures in this area. Moreover, the
    rising threat from AI-driven bots presents significant challenges, with
    projections indicating a 131% surge in online bot fraud by 2027.

    Jens-Philipp Jung, Group CEO at Link11: "The impact of cyber incidents requires
    a risk-based, holistic cybersecurity strategy. It's about enabling innovation
    and growth with secure environments and transforming security concepts into
    competitive advantages."

    The report can be downloaded from the Link11 website
    (https://www.link11.com/en/download/european-cyber-report-2023/) .

    About Link11:

    Link11 is a global IT security provider specializing in protecting
    infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based
    solutions help organizations worldwide strengthen cyber resilience and prevent
    business disruptions. Link11 is ISO 27001 certified, ensuring the highest
    standards in data security.

