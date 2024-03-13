Link11 European Cyber Report 2023
DDoS Attacks Surge by 70%
Frankfurt am Main (ots) - The Link11 European Cyber Report 2023 highlights a
dramatic 70% increase in DDoS attacks, with attacks reaching critical levels in
just 14 seconds on average, compared to 55 seconds in 2022. Additionally, two
thirds of observed traffic is machine-based, indicating the prevalence of bot
activity.
The report emphasizes the rising complexity of the threat landscape and the
critical role of AI-based and automated security solutions in bolstering cyber
resilience. Politically motivated attacks significantly contributed to the
surge, targeting prominent entities worldwide, including German federal states,
the European Investment Bank, and Microsoft.
Geopolitical tensions globally contributed to a rapid escalation in DDoS
attacks, particularly targeting critical infrastructure, public institutions,
and political organizations. The ongoing conflicts, notably between Russia and
Ukraine, and in Israel, fueled politically motivated DDoS attacks by organized
groups.
The report points out the heightened security risk posed by web applications and
APIs, exacerbated by critical vulnerabilities in unpatched software. The EU's
mandate for Apple to open its interfaces to third-party providers further
intensifies the need for enhanced security measures in this area. Moreover, the
rising threat from AI-driven bots presents significant challenges, with
projections indicating a 131% surge in online bot fraud by 2027.
Jens-Philipp Jung, Group CEO at Link11: "The impact of cyber incidents requires
a risk-based, holistic cybersecurity strategy. It's about enabling innovation
and growth with secure environments and transforming security concepts into
competitive advantages."
The report can be downloaded from the Link11 website
(https://www.link11.com/en/download/european-cyber-report-2023/) .
About Link11:
Link11 is a global IT security provider specializing in protecting
infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based
solutions help organizations worldwide strengthen cyber resilience and prevent
business disruptions. Link11 is ISO 27001 certified, ensuring the highest
standards in data security.
Press contact:
Lisa Froehlich
mailto:l.froehlich@link11.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105902/5734434
OTS: Link11 GmbH
