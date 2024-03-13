Frankfurt am Main (ots) - The Link11 European Cyber Report 2023 highlights a

dramatic 70% increase in DDoS attacks, with attacks reaching critical levels in

just 14 seconds on average, compared to 55 seconds in 2022. Additionally, two

thirds of observed traffic is machine-based, indicating the prevalence of bot

activity.



The report emphasizes the rising complexity of the threat landscape and the

critical role of AI-based and automated security solutions in bolstering cyber

resilience. Politically motivated attacks significantly contributed to the

surge, targeting prominent entities worldwide, including German federal states,

the European Investment Bank, and Microsoft.







attacks, particularly targeting critical infrastructure, public institutions,

and political organizations. The ongoing conflicts, notably between Russia and

Ukraine, and in Israel, fueled politically motivated DDoS attacks by organized

groups.



The report points out the heightened security risk posed by web applications and

APIs, exacerbated by critical vulnerabilities in unpatched software. The EU's

mandate for

intensifies the need for enhanced security measures in this area. Moreover, the

rising threat from AI-driven bots presents significant challenges, with

projections indicating a 131% surge in online bot fraud by 2027.



Jens-Philipp Jung, Group CEO at Link11: "The impact of cyber incidents requires

a risk-based, holistic cybersecurity strategy. It's about enabling innovation

and growth with secure environments and transforming security concepts into

competitive advantages."



The report can be downloaded from the Link11 website

(https://www.link11.com/en/download/european-cyber-report-2023/) .



About Link11:



Link11 is a global IT security provider specializing in protecting

infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based

solutions help organizations worldwide strengthen cyber resilience and prevent

business disruptions. Link11 is ISO 27001 certified, ensuring the highest

standards in data security.



Press contact:



Lisa Froehlich

l.froehlich@link11.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105902/5734434

OTS: Link11 GmbH



