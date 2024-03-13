Pulsenmore is expanding the application of its home ultrasound solution for pregnant women
a clinical trial with Michigan Medicine will focus on the remote assessment of the fetal biophysical profile
Autor folgen
Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS) , the world leader
in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical
diagnosis, announces its new clinical study collaboration with Michigan
Medicine. The study will examine the ability to conduct a remote biophysical
profile (BPP) test, by using the Pulsenmore home ultrasound with the guidance of
a remote clinician, potentially reducing the clinical burden.
The Pulsenmore prenatal home ultrasound, empowers pregnant women to connect
their personal smartphones to a dedicated device and application, allowing them
to perform ultrasound imaging scans from the comfort of their homes. These scans
are seamlessly transmitted to the hospital for evaluation, focusing on essential
fetal vitality parameters. The results are then communicated back to the
patients. Clinicians can engage with patients asynchronously or in real-time,
significantly reducing the necessity for in-clinic visits.
in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical
diagnosis, announces its new clinical study collaboration with Michigan
Medicine. The study will examine the ability to conduct a remote biophysical
profile (BPP) test, by using the Pulsenmore home ultrasound with the guidance of
a remote clinician, potentially reducing the clinical burden.
The Pulsenmore prenatal home ultrasound, empowers pregnant women to connect
their personal smartphones to a dedicated device and application, allowing them
to perform ultrasound imaging scans from the comfort of their homes. These scans
are seamlessly transmitted to the hospital for evaluation, focusing on essential
fetal vitality parameters. The results are then communicated back to the
patients. Clinicians can engage with patients asynchronously or in real-time,
significantly reducing the necessity for in-clinic visits.
Traditional antenatal testing, like the biophysical profile (BPP), typically
conducted in clinical settings, involves assessing fetal parameters such as
movement, tone, breathing, and fluid levels using ultrasound, and sometimes
combined with a non-stress test.
The study with Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical
center aims to assess whether patients can successfully complete a BPP using the
Pulsenmore device with remote clinician guidance. The success of the study could
potentially lead to reducing the burden of clinical care and improving patients'
pregnancy experience due to factors like transportation, rural residence, or
balancing childcare and work commitments.
Dr. Alex Peahl, MD MSc, an assistant professor and physician-investigator in the
department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan and the
Principal Investigator of the study stated: "Prenatal care delivery has
undergone drastic changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, including a rapid growth
in virtual prenatal visits. Yet, birthing people with complex pregnancies have
not been able to benefit from the improved flexibility, accessibility, and
convenience of telemedicine because of the need for in-person fetal testing. The
BPP 4 Me study puts pregnancy monitoring tools in patients' hands, allowing
patients to complete Biophysical Profiles (BPPs), tests of fetal wellbeing, from
anywhere. BPP 4 Me is the first step towards a new patient-centered model of
prenatal care that can reduce care burden and barriers while empowering
patients, particularly those most marginalized by our current health care
system".
To date, over 100,000 scans were successfully performed with the Pulsenmore
solution, demonstrating its' safety and reliability. Recent studies indicate the
solution can improve access to care and reduce clinical visits duration by 63%,
reduce maternal anxiety and improve maternal bonding, as well as contribute to a
better pregnancy experience with greater patients' satisfaction.
Pulsenmore recently announced a commitment agreement with 'Sheba BEYOND' virtual
hospital. Sheba Medical Center, known for its excellence in healthcare, will
utilize Pulsenmore's solution at 'BEYOND' as part of its' obstetrics department,
offering top-quality medical services to high-risk pregnancy insured
individuals.
Pulsenmore holds approvals for marketing in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, Israel,
Australia, and Brazil. The company continues to expand its operations by growing
its' distribution and collaborations with health organizations in key markets.
For more information:
For more information, please visit www.pulsenmore.com
Mira Altmark-Sofer, VP Marketing mira@pulsenmore.com
+972505911212
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzILwjkmshg
View original content to download
multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pulsenmore-is-expanding-th
e-application-of-its-home-ultrasound-solution-for-pregnant-women-a-clinical-tria
l-with-michigan-medicine-will-focus-on-the-remote-assessment-of-the-fetal-biophy
sical-profile-302088105.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169572/5734500
OTS: Pulsenmore Ltd.
conducted in clinical settings, involves assessing fetal parameters such as
movement, tone, breathing, and fluid levels using ultrasound, and sometimes
combined with a non-stress test.
The study with Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical
center aims to assess whether patients can successfully complete a BPP using the
Pulsenmore device with remote clinician guidance. The success of the study could
potentially lead to reducing the burden of clinical care and improving patients'
pregnancy experience due to factors like transportation, rural residence, or
balancing childcare and work commitments.
Dr. Alex Peahl, MD MSc, an assistant professor and physician-investigator in the
department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan and the
Principal Investigator of the study stated: "Prenatal care delivery has
undergone drastic changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, including a rapid growth
in virtual prenatal visits. Yet, birthing people with complex pregnancies have
not been able to benefit from the improved flexibility, accessibility, and
convenience of telemedicine because of the need for in-person fetal testing. The
BPP 4 Me study puts pregnancy monitoring tools in patients' hands, allowing
patients to complete Biophysical Profiles (BPPs), tests of fetal wellbeing, from
anywhere. BPP 4 Me is the first step towards a new patient-centered model of
prenatal care that can reduce care burden and barriers while empowering
patients, particularly those most marginalized by our current health care
system".
To date, over 100,000 scans were successfully performed with the Pulsenmore
solution, demonstrating its' safety and reliability. Recent studies indicate the
solution can improve access to care and reduce clinical visits duration by 63%,
reduce maternal anxiety and improve maternal bonding, as well as contribute to a
better pregnancy experience with greater patients' satisfaction.
Pulsenmore recently announced a commitment agreement with 'Sheba BEYOND' virtual
hospital. Sheba Medical Center, known for its excellence in healthcare, will
utilize Pulsenmore's solution at 'BEYOND' as part of its' obstetrics department,
offering top-quality medical services to high-risk pregnancy insured
individuals.
Pulsenmore holds approvals for marketing in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, Israel,
Australia, and Brazil. The company continues to expand its operations by growing
its' distribution and collaborations with health organizations in key markets.
For more information:
For more information, please visit www.pulsenmore.com
Mira Altmark-Sofer, VP Marketing mira@pulsenmore.com
+972505911212
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzILwjkmshg
View original content to download
multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pulsenmore-is-expanding-th
e-application-of-its-home-ultrasound-solution-for-pregnant-women-a-clinical-tria
l-with-michigan-medicine-will-focus-on-the-remote-assessment-of-the-fetal-biophy
sical-profile-302088105.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169572/5734500
OTS: Pulsenmore Ltd.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen