    Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS) , the world leader
    in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical
    diagnosis, announces its new clinical study collaboration with Michigan
    Medicine. The study will examine the ability to conduct a remote biophysical
    profile (BPP) test, by using the Pulsenmore home ultrasound with the guidance of
    a remote clinician, potentially reducing the clinical burden.

    The Pulsenmore prenatal home ultrasound, empowers pregnant women to connect
    their personal smartphones to a dedicated device and application, allowing them
    to perform ultrasound imaging scans from the comfort of their homes. These scans
    are seamlessly transmitted to the hospital for evaluation, focusing on essential
    fetal vitality parameters. The results are then communicated back to the
    patients. Clinicians can engage with patients asynchronously or in real-time,
    significantly reducing the necessity for in-clinic visits.

    Traditional antenatal testing, like the biophysical profile (BPP), typically
    conducted in clinical settings, involves assessing fetal parameters such as
    movement, tone, breathing, and fluid levels using ultrasound, and sometimes
    combined with a non-stress test.

    The study with Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical
    center aims to assess whether patients can successfully complete a BPP using the
    Pulsenmore device with remote clinician guidance. The success of the study could
    potentially lead to reducing the burden of clinical care and improving patients'
    pregnancy experience due to factors like transportation, rural residence, or
    balancing childcare and work commitments.

    Dr. Alex Peahl, MD MSc, an assistant professor and physician-investigator in the
    department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan and the
    Principal Investigator of the study stated: "Prenatal care delivery has
    undergone drastic changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, including a rapid growth
    in virtual prenatal visits. Yet, birthing people with complex pregnancies have
    not been able to benefit from the improved flexibility, accessibility, and
    convenience of telemedicine because of the need for in-person fetal testing. The
    BPP 4 Me study puts pregnancy monitoring tools in patients' hands, allowing
    patients to complete Biophysical Profiles (BPPs), tests of fetal wellbeing, from
    anywhere. BPP 4 Me is the first step towards a new patient-centered model of
    prenatal care that can reduce care burden and barriers while empowering
    patients, particularly those most marginalized by our current health care
    system".

    To date, over 100,000 scans were successfully performed with the Pulsenmore
    solution, demonstrating its' safety and reliability. Recent studies indicate the
    solution can improve access to care and reduce clinical visits duration by 63%,
    reduce maternal anxiety and improve maternal bonding, as well as contribute to a
    better pregnancy experience with greater patients' satisfaction.

    Pulsenmore recently announced a commitment agreement with 'Sheba BEYOND' virtual
    hospital. Sheba Medical Center, known for its excellence in healthcare, will
    utilize Pulsenmore's solution at 'BEYOND' as part of its' obstetrics department,
    offering top-quality medical services to high-risk pregnancy insured
    individuals.

    Pulsenmore holds approvals for marketing in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, Israel,
    Australia, and Brazil. The company continues to expand its operations by growing
    its' distribution and collaborations with health organizations in key markets.

