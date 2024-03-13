    checkAd

    Berlin (ots) -

    - The collaboration aims to enable reliable and rapid scale-up to cGMP
    manufacturing for encapsulating nucleic acid products.
    - This acceleration and the improved critical quality attributes (CQAs) of the
    final product allow for faster and more predictable development of nucleic
    acid-based products.

    FDX Fluid Dynamix (FDX) and Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and
    Design Technology IPK today announced a collaboration with Lonza to accelerate
    the development of messenger RNA (mRNA) based therapies. FDX and Fraunhofer IPK
    jointly developed the FDmiX platform, a new generation of mixing devices for
    formulating nucleic acids (e.g., mRNA) in nanoparticle-based drug delivery
    systems (e.g., lipid nanoparticles).

    The collaboration aims to commercialize this novel nanoparticle formulation
    technology for a predictable scale-up from research to commercial manufacturing
    scales.

    Nucleic acid-based products, especially mRNA therapeutics, are an emerging class
    of biotherapeutics that offer new and unique opportunities for the prevention
    and treatment of various infectious diseases, cancers, autoimmune and genetic
    disorders.

    mRNA products can be manufactured in short timelines, as recently demonstrated
    for COVID-19 vaccines. Since different formulation systems are needed for
    different scales, scaling up from pre-clinical development to commercial scales
    represents a major challenge. The FDmiX platform has the potential to provide a
    seamless scale-up from research to cGMP-grade nanoparticles with favorable CQAs.

    FDmiX, which was developed by FDX Fluid Dynamix and Fraunhofer IPK, utilizes a
    unique oscillating flow that enables 6-8 times faster and more reliable mixing.
    This results in improved CQAs and higher yields thanks to consistent
    nanoparticle size and fewer filtration losses.

    As part of the collaboration, Lonza has obtained a license for the IP-protected
    FDmiX encapsulation technology for all development scales and cGMP commercial
    manufacturing.

    --

    Torsten Schmidt, Head of mRNA Business Unit, Lonza, commented: "This
    collaboration with FDX and Fraunhofer IPK allows us to offer a unique technology
    as part of our Lonza platform for the production of mRNA products from
    pre-clinical to commercial scales."

    Bernhard Bobusch, Chief Executive Officer, FDX Fluid Dynamix, adds: "We are
    excited to go the next step with the FDmiX platform with Lonza as a strong and
    enabling partner of this technology. As a company focused on optimizing flow
    processes in several markets, FDmiX is a great example of a technology where
    several professions have to come together to create the next great innovation.
    With Lonza and Fraunhofer IPK, we are happy to have the right partners for this
    technology."

    Christoph Hein, Head of Business Unit High- and Ultraprecision Technologies,
    Fraunhofer IPK, adds: "The FDmiX platform is an excellent example of how applied
    research and entrepreneurial pioneering spirit can work together to create a
    solution that ultimately provides a benefit to each individual patient. For
    Fraunhofer IPK as an established R&D partner for industrial companies, the
    technology demonstrates the relevance of our research and shows the considerable
    impact it has on developing advanced solutions."

    Fraunhofer IPK Contact Details
    Claudia Engel
    Head of Communications
    +49 30 39006-238
    mailto:claudia.engel@ipk.fraunhofer.de

    FDX Fluid Dynamix Contact Details
    Dr. Oliver Krüger-Knoll
    CTO
    +49 (0)30 549 0817 20
    mailto:o.krueger@fdx.de

    Lonza Contact Details
    mailto:media@lonza.com
    https://www.lonza.com/biologics/mrna-services

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173779/5734665
    OTS: FDX Fluid Dynamix GmbH


