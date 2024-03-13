FDX Fluid Dynamix and Fraunhofer IPK to Collaborate with Lonza on Novel Nanoparticle Formulation Technology Platform FDmiX (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) -
- The collaboration aims to enable reliable and rapid scale-up to cGMP
manufacturing for encapsulating nucleic acid products.
- This acceleration and the improved critical quality attributes (CQAs) of the
final product allow for faster and more predictable development of nucleic
acid-based products.
FDX Fluid Dynamix (FDX) and Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and
Design Technology IPK today announced a collaboration with Lonza to accelerate
the development of messenger RNA (mRNA) based therapies. FDX and Fraunhofer IPK
jointly developed the FDmiX platform, a new generation of mixing devices for
formulating nucleic acids (e.g., mRNA) in nanoparticle-based drug delivery
systems (e.g., lipid nanoparticles).
The collaboration aims to commercialize this novel nanoparticle formulation
technology for a predictable scale-up from research to commercial manufacturing
scales.
Nucleic acid-based products, especially mRNA therapeutics, are an emerging class
of biotherapeutics that offer new and unique opportunities for the prevention
and treatment of various infectious diseases, cancers, autoimmune and genetic
disorders.
mRNA products can be manufactured in short timelines, as recently demonstrated
for COVID-19 vaccines. Since different formulation systems are needed for
different scales, scaling up from pre-clinical development to commercial scales
represents a major challenge. The FDmiX platform has the potential to provide a
seamless scale-up from research to cGMP-grade nanoparticles with favorable CQAs.
FDmiX, which was developed by FDX Fluid Dynamix and Fraunhofer IPK, utilizes a
unique oscillating flow that enables 6-8 times faster and more reliable mixing.
This results in improved CQAs and higher yields thanks to consistent
nanoparticle size and fewer filtration losses.
As part of the collaboration, Lonza has obtained a license for the IP-protected
FDmiX encapsulation technology for all development scales and cGMP commercial
manufacturing.
--
Torsten Schmidt, Head of mRNA Business Unit, Lonza, commented: "This
collaboration with FDX and Fraunhofer IPK allows us to offer a unique technology
as part of our Lonza platform for the production of mRNA products from
pre-clinical to commercial scales."
Bernhard Bobusch, Chief Executive Officer, FDX Fluid Dynamix, adds: "We are
excited to go the next step with the FDmiX platform with Lonza as a strong and
enabling partner of this technology. As a company focused on optimizing flow
processes in several markets, FDmiX is a great example of a technology where
several professions have to come together to create the next great innovation.
With Lonza and Fraunhofer IPK, we are happy to have the right partners for this
technology."
Christoph Hein, Head of Business Unit High- and Ultraprecision Technologies,
Fraunhofer IPK, adds: "The FDmiX platform is an excellent example of how applied
research and entrepreneurial pioneering spirit can work together to create a
solution that ultimately provides a benefit to each individual patient. For
Fraunhofer IPK as an established R&D partner for industrial companies, the
technology demonstrates the relevance of our research and shows the considerable
impact it has on developing advanced solutions."
Pressekontakt:
Fraunhofer IPK Contact Details
Claudia Engel
Head of Communications
+49 30 39006-238
mailto:claudia.engel@ipk.fraunhofer.de
FDX Fluid Dynamix Contact Details
Dr. Oliver Krüger-Knoll
CTO
+49 (0)30 549 0817 20
mailto:o.krueger@fdx.de
Lonza Contact Details
mailto:media@lonza.com
https://www.lonza.com/biologics/mrna-services
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173779/5734665
OTS: FDX Fluid Dynamix GmbH
