- The collaboration aims to enable reliable and rapid scale-up to cGMP

manufacturing for encapsulating nucleic acid products.

- This acceleration and the improved critical quality attributes (CQAs) of the

final product allow for faster and more predictable development of nucleic

acid-based products.



FDX Fluid Dynamix (FDX) and Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and

Design Technology IPK today announced a collaboration with Lonza to accelerate

the development of messenger RNA (mRNA) based therapies. FDX and Fraunhofer IPK

jointly developed the FDmiX platform, a new generation of mixing devices for

formulating nucleic acids (e.g., mRNA) in nanoparticle-based drug delivery

systems (e.g., lipid nanoparticles).





The collaboration aims to commercialize this novel nanoparticle formulationtechnology for a predictable scale-up from research to commercial manufacturingscales.Nucleic acid-based products, especially mRNA therapeutics, are an emerging classof biotherapeutics that offer new and unique opportunities for the preventionand treatment of various infectious diseases, cancers, autoimmune and geneticdisorders.mRNA products can be manufactured in short timelines, as recently demonstratedfor COVID-19 vaccines. Since different formulation systems are needed fordifferent scales, scaling up from pre-clinical development to commercial scalesrepresents a major challenge. The FDmiX platform has the potential to provide aseamless scale-up from research to cGMP-grade nanoparticles with favorable CQAs.FDmiX, which was developed by FDX Fluid Dynamix and Fraunhofer IPK, utilizes aunique oscillating flow that enables 6-8 times faster and more reliable mixing.This results in improved CQAs and higher yields thanks to consistentnanoparticle size and fewer filtration losses.As part of the collaboration, Lonza has obtained a license for the IP-protectedFDmiX encapsulation technology for all development scales and cGMP commercialmanufacturing.--Torsten Schmidt, Head of mRNA Business Unit, Lonza, commented: "Thiscollaboration with FDX and Fraunhofer IPK allows us to offer a unique technologyas part of our Lonza platform for the production of mRNA products frompre-clinical to commercial scales."Bernhard Bobusch, Chief Executive Officer, FDX Fluid Dynamix, adds: "We areexcited to go the next step with the FDmiX platform with Lonza as a strong andenabling partner of this technology. As a company focused on optimizing flowprocesses in several markets, FDmiX is a great example of a technology whereseveral professions have to come together to create the next great innovation.With Lonza and Fraunhofer IPK, we are happy to have the right partners for thistechnology."Christoph Hein, Head of Business Unit High- and Ultraprecision Technologies,Fraunhofer IPK, adds: "The FDmiX platform is an excellent example of how appliedresearch and entrepreneurial pioneering spirit can work together to create asolution that ultimately provides a benefit to each individual patient. ForFraunhofer IPK as an established R&D partner for industrial companies, thetechnology demonstrates the relevance of our research and shows the considerableimpact it has on developing advanced solutions."