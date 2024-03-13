- Achieving the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status formally recognizes Grid Dynamics' ability to build and audit secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for various applications and workloads running in an AWS environment.

- Clients who leverage Grid Dynamics cloud expertise, and its recently awarded AWS Well-Architected Partner Status, can benefit from significant cost savings, faster time to market, improved application performance, and reduced security risks.

- Earning the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status enables Grid Dynamics to leverage a well-established and proven methodology to mitigate risks and prepare our clients to modernize and future-proof application workloads and the enabling platforms.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner, today proudly announced it has achieved the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status. Membership in this program underscores Grid Dynamics' expertise in building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for applications and workloads on AWS. The AWS Well-Architected methodology enables Grid Dynamics to strengthen its clients' digital backbones by identifying high-risk items to ensure a secure, reliable, performant, manageable, and cost-effective foundation for digital transformation. The AWS Well-Architected program provides the secure, performant, and resilient underpinning for building advanced digital commerce solutions that positively impact businesses by leveraging data, analytics, and generative AI to enrich customer experiences with higher-order cloud services.

Relate Image

"Clients appreciate a partner that has their best interest in mind, and this AWS credential further positions Grid Dynamics as that partner. This credential demonstrates our ability to leverage a proven methodology, with highly skilled and experienced architects, to solidify the AWS cloud as the bedrock for our clients' digital transformation" said Chuck Tsocanos, VP of Cloud and Application Modernization.