Operating Income Soars as Christoph Marty Takes Helm as Goldbach's CEO Amid Group Simplification
In a year marked by significant changes and progress, TX Group has seen a substantial increase in operating income, with key financial figures for 2023 reflecting this growth. The group's structure is set to simplify as Christoph Marty steps up as CEO of Goldbach, while the acquisition of Clear Channel Schweiz has boosted revenues.
- Significant increase in operating income - Simplification of Group structure with Christoph Marty becoming CEO of Goldbach - Revenues, net income, and cash flow of the group increased in 2023 - TX Group published a sustainability report for the second time - Sandro Macciacchini is leaving TX Group - Christoph Marty to take over as CEO of Goldbach from Michi Frank in summer 2024
- Acquisition of Clear Channel Schweiz contributed to revenue growth - Normalised operating income increased by 43% - Dividend proposal of CHF 6.20 per share - TX Group's decentralised organisational structure will be simplified - Pietro Supino will focus on his role as publisher and Chairman of the Board
- JobCloud and SMG Swiss Marketplace Group are part of TX Markets - Goldbach saw a significant increase in revenues after acquiring Clear Channel Schweiz - 20 Minuten experienced slight growth in advertising revenue - Tamedia aims to lead in digital transformation within Swiss media landscape - Group & Ventures segment focuses on cost reduction and investment in fintech companies
- TX Group's key financial figures for 2023 - Alternative performance indicators used by TX Group - Analysts' Conference in English on March 14, 2024 - Contact information for Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer - Overview of TX Group's network and investments
The next important date, Quarterly report, at TX Group is on 14.03.2024.
