Swiss Takeover Board's Decisions on Swiss Steel Group Revealed
Swiss Steel Holding AG has revealed the Swiss Takeover Board's rulings on the legitimacy of a proposed opting-out clause in its bylaws and a restructuring exemption from mandatory public takeover offers.
- Swiss Steel Holding AG announced the decisions of the Swiss Takeover Board regarding the validity of a planned opting-out clause in its articles of association and a restructuring exemption from the obligation to make a public takeover offer.
- The Takeover Board confirmed the validity of the opting-out clause, provided that shareholders are informed transparently about its introduction and consequences, and that the majority of votes represented at the general meeting approve the clause.
- The votes of PCS Holding AG, BigPoint Holding AG, and the shareholder group consisting of Liwet Holding AG and ComplexProm Joint Stock Company are not to be counted when determining the "majority of the minority".
- Swiss Steel Holding Ltd. must publish the provisions of the decision and the reference to the right of objection of qualified shareholders.
- Martin Haefner and BigPoint Holding AG are granted an exemption from the obligation to make a public takeover offer with respect to the listed equity securities of Swiss Steel Holding Ltd. without conditions.
- The fees payable by Swiss Steel Holding Ltd., Martin Haefner, and BigPoint Holding AG, with joint and several liability, amounts to CHF 40,000.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Steel Holding is on 14.03.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,17 %
-0,44 %
-1,85 %
+35,29 %
-31,17 %
-56,79 %
-79,74 %
-90,51 %
-84,00 %
ISIN:CH0005795668WKN:905370
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte