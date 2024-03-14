Swiss Steel Group reports revenue of EUR 3,244.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR -40.9 million due to weak markets and significant one-time losses

Sales volume decreased by 17% from 1,663 kilotons in 2022 to 1,375 kilotons in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was EUR -40.9 million compared to EUR 217.0 million in 2022

Free cash flow was positive at EUR 85.4 million in 2023

Year-end net debt was slightly lower at EUR 828.6 million

Capital increase of approximately EUR 300 million planned to strengthen liquidity and balance sheet, supported by new financing arrangements and backstopped by BigPoint Holding AG.

The price of Swiss Steel Holding at the time of the news was 0,0901EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.





