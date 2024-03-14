Swiss Steel Holding: Weak Markets Lead to Revenue of EUR 3,244.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR -40.9 Million
In a challenging market, Swiss Steel Group reveals a revenue of EUR 3,244.2 million, a 17% drop in sales volume, and significant one-time losses in 2023.
- Swiss Steel Group reports revenue of EUR 3,244.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR -40.9 million due to weak markets and significant one-time losses
- Sales volume decreased by 17% from 1,663 kilotons in 2022 to 1,375 kilotons in 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was EUR -40.9 million compared to EUR 217.0 million in 2022
- Free cash flow was positive at EUR 85.4 million in 2023
- Year-end net debt was slightly lower at EUR 828.6 million
- Capital increase of approximately EUR 300 million planned to strengthen liquidity and balance sheet, supported by new financing arrangements and backstopped by BigPoint Holding AG.
