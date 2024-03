Consolidated revenue increased by 10.8% year on year to EUR 1,135.4 million

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA declined by 13.8% to EUR 310.2 million

Board of Management proposes a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share at Annual General Meeting

Growth driven by acquisition of Arkopharma and strong branded pharmaceuticals

"Other healthcare products" segment strengthened

Further revenue and EBITDA growth expected in 2024

