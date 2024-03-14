Hapag-Lloyd published its 2023 annual report, recording a significant decrease in earnings with Group EBITDA at USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.5 billion), Group EBIT at USD 2.7 billion (EUR 2.5 billion), and Group profit at USD 3.2 billion (EUR 3 billion).

The company achieved the third-best Group profit in its history, despite it being significantly lower than the exceptionally strong year 2022 due to the normalization of global supply chains.

In the Liner Shipping segment, transport volumes rose by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU, transport expenses lowered by 11% to USD 12.9 billion (EUR 11.9 billion), and revenues dropped to USD 19.2 billion (EUR 17.8 billion).

In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, an EBITDA of USD 50 million (EUR 46 million) and an EBIT of USD 21 million (EUR 19 million) were achieved in the 2023 financial year.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG have decided to propose a dividend of EUR 9.25 per share for the 2023 financial year, which would correspond to a total of EUR 1.6 billion and the third-highest amount ever paid out by Hapag-Lloyd.

For the current 2024 financial year, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG expects the Group EBITDA to be in the range of USD 1.1 to 3.3 billion (EUR 1 to 3 billion) and the Group EBIT to be in the range of USD minus 1.1 to 1.1 billion (EUR minus 1 to 1 billion).

