VERBUND Akt.(A): Impressive 2023 Annual Results Show Strong Business Performance
In the face of geopolitical unrest and various economic challenges, VERBUND AG demonstrated robust business performance in 2023, marked by significant growth in EBITDA and Group results, alongside a notable increase in hydropower generation.
- VERBUND AG reported a strong business performance in 2023, despite a complex environment influenced by geopolitical turmoil, macro- and microeconomic factors, and sector-specific developments.
- The company's EBITDA increased by 42.1% year-on-year to €4,490.5m, and the reported Group result rose by 32.0% to €2,266.1m.
- Generation from hydropower increased by 3,755 GWh to 30,509 GWh, largely due to a sharp rise in wholesale electricity prices.
- A dividend of €4.15 per share for the financial year 2023 will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2024. This includes a regular dividend of €3.40 per share and a special dividend of €0.75 per share.
- For the financial year 2024, VERBUND expects an EBITDA of between around €2,600m and €3,300m and a Group result of between around €1,300m and €1,750m.
- The company's planned payout ratio for the financial year 2024 is between 45% and 55% of the Group result, after adjusting for non-recurring effects.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 14.03.2024.
The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 67,05EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,45 %
-3,59 %
+3,47 %
-18,03 %
-17,02 %
+0,30 %
+54,56 %
+353,07 %
+135,82 %
ISIN:AT0000746409WKN:877738
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte