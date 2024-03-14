VERBUND AG reported a strong business performance in 2023, despite a complex environment influenced by geopolitical turmoil, macro- and microeconomic factors, and sector-specific developments.

The company's EBITDA increased by 42.1% year-on-year to €4,490.5m, and the reported Group result rose by 32.0% to €2,266.1m.

Generation from hydropower increased by 3,755 GWh to 30,509 GWh, largely due to a sharp rise in wholesale electricity prices.

A dividend of €4.15 per share for the financial year 2023 will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2024. This includes a regular dividend of €3.40 per share and a special dividend of €0.75 per share.

For the financial year 2024, VERBUND expects an EBITDA of between around €2,600m and €3,300m and a Group result of between around €1,300m and €1,750m.

The company's planned payout ratio for the financial year 2024 is between 45% and 55% of the Group result, after adjusting for non-recurring effects.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 14.03.2024.

The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 67,05EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.






