Encavis AG Teams Up with KKR and Viessmann for Accelerated Growth & Public Takeover
Encavis AG is set to bolster its growth trajectory, having inked an investment deal with KKR and Viessmann. This agreement includes a voluntary public takeover offer by KKR, and Viessmann's co-investment in a KKR-led consortium.
Foto: Encavis
- Encavis AG has signed an investment agreement with KKR and Viessmann to accelerate its growth.
- KKR will launch a voluntary public takeover offer to all Encavis shareholders at a price of EUR 17.50 per share in cash.
- Viessmann will invest as a co-investor in a KKR-led consortium.
- Encavis gains additional operational and sector expertise and improved access to funding capacities to capitalise on its promising growth opportunities.
- Encavis Management Board and the Supervisory Board support the offer.
- Abacon Capital and other existing shareholders have signed binding agreements to sell around 31 percent and partly roll-over Encavis shares to BidCo and are fully supportive of the offer.
The next important date, Barclays Delivering Decarbonization Conference 2024, at ENCAVIS is on 14.03.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.380,19PKT (+0,02 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,19 %
+18,91 %
+7,30 %
+1,59 %
-19,93 %
-26,70 %
+136,23 %
+285,28 %
+311,58 %
ISIN:DE0006095003WKN:609500
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte