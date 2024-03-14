Borussia Dortmund Boosts 2023/2024 Earnings Forecast, Promising Strong Returns
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has revised its earnings outlook for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, projecting a significant increase in net profit, following a successful run in the UEFA Champions League.
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has increased its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year.
- The new forecast is a consolidated net profit of between EUR 25,000 thousand and EUR 35,000 thousand.
- The previous forecast was a net profit of between EUR 15,000 thousand and EUR 25,000 thousand.
- This change comes after Borussia Dortmund reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
- The new forecast is subject to the uncertainties of the global political situation, particularly the war in Ukraine, and the further course of the sporting season.
- The forecast is also subject to any value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period.
