Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has increased its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The new forecast is a consolidated net profit of between EUR 25,000 thousand and EUR 35,000 thousand.

The previous forecast was a net profit of between EUR 15,000 thousand and EUR 25,000 thousand.

This change comes after Borussia Dortmund reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The new forecast is subject to the uncertainties of the global political situation, particularly the war in Ukraine, and the further course of the sporting season.

The forecast is also subject to any value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period.

The next important date, Hauck Aufhäuser Roadshow (virtual) - Company Presentation, at Borussia Dortmund is on 15.03.2024.

