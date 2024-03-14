DATAGROUP SE's Management Board expects revenue growth to EUR 510-530m for the fiscal year 2023/2024, up from EUR 497.8m the previous year.

This forecast includes effects from organic growth, revenue reduction from legacy contracts, and inorganic growth from M&A.

The company has already achieved new CORBOX customer orders with a future annual revenue volume of EUR 18.5m in the current fiscal year.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of EUR 77-81m (previous year: EUR 80.2m) and EBIT in the range of EUR 43-46m (previous year: EUR 45.3m).

These figures include investments in artificial intelligence, cyber security, and cloud technologies, which are expected to amount to around EUR 6m for the year and have a significant impact on earnings.

DATAGROUP CEO Andreas Baresel states that the company's investments are focused on areas predicted to be the future growth areas of the IT services market, such as cloud, AI, and security.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at DATAGROUP is on 14.03.2024.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 43,43EUR and was down -1,70 % compared with the previous day.





