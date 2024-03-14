Vonovia Exceeds Targets with Strong Core Business Growth, Optimistic for 2024
In 2023, Vonovia showcased impressive growth in its core business, surpassing targets and planning strategic expansions, despite a slight dip in valuation trends.
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- Vonovia's core business showed positive developments in 2023 - Disposals exceeded target by reaching €4 billion - Unsecured financing requirements covered until third quarter of 2025 - Valuation trend decreased in the second half of 2023 - Vonovia plans to propose a dividend of €0.90 per share for 2023 - Vonovia aims to accelerate the expansion of solar panels and complete projects in 2024
The next important date, Business report for the fiscal year 2023, at Vonovia is on 15.03.2024.
The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 27,38EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,49EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 17.904,50PKT (-0,37 %).
ISIN:DE000A1ML7J1WKN:A1ML7J
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
