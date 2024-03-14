Vonovia's core business showed positive developments in 2023 - Disposals exceeded target by reaching €4 billion - Unsecured financing requirements covered until third quarter of 2025 - Valuation trend decreased in the second half of 2023 - Vonovia plans to propose a dividend of €0.90 per share for 2023 - Vonovia aims to accelerate the expansion of solar panels and complete projects in 2024

The next important date, Business report for the fiscal year 2023, at Vonovia is on 15.03.2024.

The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 27,38EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,49EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 17.904,50PKT (-0,37 %).





