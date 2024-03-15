HelloFresh SE Achieves €7.6bn Revenue in FY 2023, Returns to Positive Cash Flow
In a triumphant return to positive free cash flow, HelloFresh SE has reported a consolidated revenue of €7.6bn for FY 2023. This impressive financial performance was largely driven by a thriving Ready-to-Eat business and an increased average order value.
- HelloFresh SE reported €7.6bn consolidated revenue for FY 2023 and returned to positive free cash flow - Expanded average order value and strongly growing Ready-to-Eat business contributed meaningfully - Constant currency growth of approx. 3% to €7.6bn consolidated revenue - Adjusted EBITDA of €448m with a margin of 5.9% - Company returned to a positive free cash flow of €78m - HelloFresh Group delivered over 1bn meals to customers worldwide, with revenue expansion driven by a profitable Ready-to-Eat business and expanded average order value of €65.0 in Q4 2023.
