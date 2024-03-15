    checkAd

    In a triumphant return to positive free cash flow, HelloFresh SE has reported a consolidated revenue of €7.6bn for FY 2023. This impressive financial performance was largely driven by a thriving Ready-to-Eat business and an increased average order value.

    • HelloFresh SE reported €7.6bn consolidated revenue for FY 2023 and returned to positive free cash flow - Expanded average order value and strongly growing Ready-to-Eat business contributed meaningfully - Constant currency growth of approx. 3% to €7.6bn consolidated revenue - Adjusted EBITDA of €448m with a margin of 5.9% - Company returned to a positive free cash flow of €78m - HelloFresh Group delivered over 1bn meals to customers worldwide, with revenue expansion driven by a profitable Ready-to-Eat business and expanded average order value of €65.0 in Q4 2023.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HelloFresh is on 15.03.2024.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.239,09PKT (-0,52 %).


    HelloFresh

    0,00 %
    -32,88 %
    -45,32 %
    -55,47 %
    -62,28 %
    -88,91 %
    -23,58 %
    -45,02 %
    ISIN:DE000A161408WKN:A16140






