HelloFresh SE reported €7.6bn consolidated revenue for FY 2023 and returned to positive free cash flow - Expanded average order value and strongly growing Ready-to-Eat business contributed meaningfully - Constant currency growth of approx. 3% to €7.6bn consolidated revenue - Adjusted EBITDA of €448m with a margin of 5.9% - Company returned to a positive free cash flow of €78m - HelloFresh Group delivered over 1bn meals to customers worldwide, with revenue expansion driven by a profitable Ready-to-Eat business and expanded average order value of €65.0 in Q4 2023.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at HelloFresh is on 15.03.2024.

