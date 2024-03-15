Revenue of EUR 2.52 bn in 2023, EBITDA of EUR 303.3 mn

EBIT and earnings after tax impacted by non-cash impairment losses of EUR 464.9 mn

Implementation of performance program focuses on positive free cash flow, revenue and margin growth, and cost excellence

Positive free cash flow in second half of the year, liquidity up significantly to EUR 731 mn

Lenzing receives top ratings from CDP, EcoVadis, and MSCI

Lenzing's earnings in 2023 were impacted by subdued demand, rising raw material and energy costs, and non-cash impairment losses

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lenzing is on 15.03.2024.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 29,98EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.






