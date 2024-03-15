Lenzing's 2023 Earnings Hit Hard by Tough Market, Performance Program Surpasses Plan
In 2023, Lenzing faced a challenging financial landscape marked by subdued demand, escalating raw material and energy costs, and significant non-cash impairment losses, despite achieving a revenue of EUR 2.52 billion and a robust EBITDA.
- Revenue of EUR 2.52 bn in 2023, EBITDA of EUR 303.3 mn
- EBIT and earnings after tax impacted by non-cash impairment losses of EUR 464.9 mn
- Implementation of performance program focuses on positive free cash flow, revenue and margin growth, and cost excellence
- Positive free cash flow in second half of the year, liquidity up significantly to EUR 731 mn
- Lenzing receives top ratings from CDP, EcoVadis, and MSCI
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lenzing is on 15.03.2024.
The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 29,98EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
