IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG Triumphs with Solid 2023 Financial Results Amid Challenges
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG has announced a promising financial performance for 2023, with a slight increase in pre-tax net income and a notable rise in return on equity.
- IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG reported consolidated net income before taxes of €63 million for the 2023 financial year, slightly above the previous year's €61 million.
- The bank's return on equity (ROE) after tax was 7.3%, up from the previous year's 6.3%.
- Administration expenses were slightly above the previous year at €147 million, compared to €145 million.
- The bank's CET1 ratio (fully phased) was 16.8%, significantly up from the previous year's 14.5%.
- The bank had ample liquidity with a free available liquidity reserve of €1.4 billion, up from the previous year's €1.2 billion.
- For the 2024 financial year, the bank projects consolidated net income before taxes of around €70 million, despite economic uncertainties.
