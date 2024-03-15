MPC Capital Boosts Stake in MPC Container Ships
In a strategic move, MPC Capital has bolstered its stake in MPC Container Ships, acquiring shares at an approximate price of USD 1.31 each. This acquisition, which now brings MPC Capital's ownership to around 14% of MPCC, is set to positively influence earnings projections for 2024.
- MPC Capital increases shareholding in MPC Container Ships - Purchase price of around USD 1.31 per MPCC share - Positive impact on earnings expectations for financial year 2024 - MPC Capital now owns around 14% of MPCC's shares - MPCC reported operating revenues of USD 711 million in 2023 - MPC Capital expects earnings before taxes to be slightly above EUR 19.3 million in 2024
The next important date, Quarterly report, at MPC Container Ships is on 21.05.2024.
The price of MPC Container Ships at the time of the news was 1,1810EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,20 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
-11,19 %
+5,05 %
-32,46 %
+13,24 %
+13,24 %
+13,24 %
-29,63 %
ISIN:NO0010791353WKN:A2DS30
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte