MPC Capital increases shareholding in MPC Container Ships - Purchase price of around USD 1.31 per MPCC share - Positive impact on earnings expectations for financial year 2024 - MPC Capital now owns around 14% of MPCC's shares - MPCC reported operating revenues of USD 711 million in 2023 - MPC Capital expects earnings before taxes to be slightly above EUR 19.3 million in 2024

The next important date, Quarterly report, at MPC Container Ships is on 21.05.2024.

The price of MPC Container Ships at the time of the news was 1,1810EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,20 % since publication.





